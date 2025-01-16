2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Villanova DB Isas Waxter
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Career Statistics: 108 Total Tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 Sack, 3 INTs, 19 PBUs, 3 FFs, 4 TDs Allowed
Accolades: 2X FCS All-American Selection (2023-24), Buck Buchanan Award Watch List (2024), First-Team All-CAA Selection (2024), Second-Team All-CAA Selection (2023), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
Isas Waxter played football at Immaculate Conception High School; he played both cornerback and wide receiver. After graduating in 2019, Waxter committed to Villanova University. As a freshman, he appeared in seven games, recording 25 tackles and one pass deflection. His sophomore season in 2020 was cut short, but he still managed seven tackles and a pass deflection in two games. In 2021, he appeared in 13 games and began to establish himself as a reliable defender. He recorded four pass deflections and 17 tackles, playing a key role in Villanova’s secondary.
In 2023, Waxter enjoyed his most productive season as a senior. Over 13 games, he tallied 11 pass deflections, three interceptions, and 26 tackles. He earned first-team FCS All-American honors from FCS Football Central. Waxter followed that up with a strong performance in 2024, recording 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 11 games. He earned first-team All-CAA honors while being named an FCS All-American for the second consecutive season.
Scouting Report:
Isas Waxter is a cornerback with outstanding size, length, and physicality, making him an ideal candidate for press-man coverage. His muscular frame and well-distributed weight give him the strength to challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage, where he excels in disrupting routes. In press-man coverage, Waxter uses his size and strength to impose himself on opposing receivers. His physicality at the line often forces receivers off their timing, but his stiffness in transitions can limit his ability to mirror quicker, more agile route runners. This stiffness, combined with a tendency to be grabby, can lead to penalties when he fails to get his hands on receivers early.
Waxter performs well in zone coverage, where his length and instincts allow him to cover ground and disrupt passing lanes. However, he occasionally gets caught with his eyes in the backfield, leaving him vulnerable to double moves or late-developing routes. His ability to attack the catch point with physicality and his burst when turning to run in man coverage are notable. However, his lateral agility and change of direction are average for the position.
Waxter’s physicality extends to the run game, where he is instinctive against screens and effective at shedding blocks on the edge. He is a tough tackler with good stopping power, making him a valuable asset against perimeter runs and short-yardage situations. His tackling ability, combined with his size and instincts, opens up the potential for a transition to safety at the next level, adding versatility to his profile.
Projection:
Isas Waxter projects as a Fringe NFL Roster Prospect, with his best fit in a heavy zone coverage scheme that allows him to leverage his size, physicality, and instincts. His ability to press at the line of scrimmage and contribute in run defense makes him a valuable depth piece in the secondary.
While his stiffness in transitions and average lateral agility limit his ceiling as a pure man-cover corner, Waxter’s length, physicality, and tackling ability provide value in specialized roles. Teams looking for a physical corner who can contribute to zone coverage and provide safety versatility will find Waxter to be an intriguing prospect. Waxter’s physicality and toughness also make him a candidate for special teams. His frame and tackling ability could allow him to carve out a role while he develops his skills at the next level.
In summary, Isas Waxter is a physically imposing cornerback whose size, toughness, and versatility make him an intriguing option for NFL teams. While he may need to refine his technique and improve his ability to stay in phase with quicker receivers, his ability to contribute in multiple roles gives him the potential to stick as a depth player and special teams contributor in the NFL. As he transitions to the professional ranks, Waxter’s physical tools and determination will be critical to his success.
