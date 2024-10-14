2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: William & Mary OL Charles Grant
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
Career Statistics: 44 Career Games, 2,277 Career Snaps, 2 Sacks Allowed, 29 Pressures Allowed
Accolades: Consensus FCS All-American (2023), 2X 1st Team All-CAA Selection (2022-23), 2X VaSID All-State First-Team Selection (2022-23), HERO Sports Sophomore All-American (2022)
Background Report:
Charles Grant was a standout athlete at Churchland High School. Grant was not only a dominant force on the football field but also an accomplished wrestler. Under the guidance of head coach Dontrell Leonard, Grant became a premier offensive lineman, earning First-team 4A All-Eastern Region honors in 2019 and All-State accolades as a wrestler. By the time he graduated, Grant had established himself as one of Virginia's top prep athletes.
In 2020, Grant took his talents to William & Mary, redshirting his freshman year. By 2021, he had earned the starting left tackle position and appeared in 11 games, quickly emerging as a key piece of the Tribe's offensive line. Grant's sophomore season in 2022 was his breakout year. He started all 13 games at left tackle, allowing zero sacks and helping William & Mary rank third nationally in rushing yards per game. His efforts earned him HERO Sports Sophomore All-American honors and First Team All-CAA and VaSID All-State recognition.
In 2023, Grant's stellar play continued. Starting 11 games at left tackle, he was named a First Team All-America honoree by the AFCA. He earned additional All-America honors from the Associated Press and multiple other prestigious outlets. His pass-blocking prowess, which saw him allow just one sack on 334 pass-blocking snaps, ranked him as the CAA's top tackle in efficiency. He also graded out at an impressive 92 percent on the season, with 40 pancake blocks. His dominant play, leadership, and humanitarian efforts off the field earned him a finalist spot for the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian Award by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.
Scouting Report:
Charles Grant is an offensive tackle with a rare blend of athleticism, lateral quickness, and strong zone-blocking instincts. At 6-foot-4 and 300 lbs, Grant has average height but is slightly undersized in weight for a prototypical NFL tackle. However, what he lacks in mass, he more than makes up for with his functional athleticism and foot speed. His ability to move laterally with fluidity makes him particularly effective in zone-blocking schemes, where his agility allows him to reach second-level defenders with ease and create opportunities for ball carriers.
One of Grant's standout traits is his ability to pull efficiently in the run game. He excels at fitting on the move, cutting off defenders in space, and utilizing his quickness to execute reach blocks. His core strength allows him to torque and turn defenders, creating running lanes, even though his pad level can sometimes be high, which affects his leverage. Improving his knee bend and refining his hand placement will be essential as he transitions to the next level, particularly when anchoring against bigger, more powerful defenders.
In pass protection, Grant demonstrates very good foot speed and a wide set range, allowing him to protect the pocket and recover against fast edge rushers. His technique is sound, and his athleticism helps him maintain a wide base, making it difficult for defenders to collapse the pocket. Despite his slightly lower weight, Grant has shown the ability to absorb bull rushes and stay balanced against powerful pass rushers.
However, his body composition could be an area of improvement. While his athleticism is a key strength, adding some bulk could help him generate more power at the point of attack, particularly in short-yardage situations. Grant's potential versatility as a guard also adds to his value, as his agility and lateral quickness could translate well to the interior line in zone-blocking schemes.
Projection:
Charles Grant projects as a quality NFL rotational prospect with the potential to develop into a starting-caliber offensive tackle in a zone-blocking system. His athleticism, foot speed, and ability to excel in space make him an ideal fit for teams that prioritize mobility and lateral movement along the offensive line. Grant's ability to protect the quarterback with efficiency and contribute to a dominant run game gives him a solid foundation to build upon.
More FCS Football News
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cal Poly EDGE Elijah Ponder
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana State OL Marcus Wehr
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Morgan State DL Elijah Williams
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
FCS Football Recap: Week 7 Takeaways
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.