2025 Stony Brook Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Stony Brook Athletics
2024 Record: 8-4 (5-3 CAA)
Head Coach: Billy Cosh (2nd Season, 8-4)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018

Stony Brook's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against San Diego State, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Stony Brook is below.

2025 Stony Brook Football Schedule

Aug. 28: at San Diego State

Sep. 6: Rhode Island

Sep. 13: Fordham

Sep. 20: at Lindenwood

Sep. 27: Merrimack

Oct. 4: at UAlbany

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: at Monmouth

Oct. 25: Towson

Nov. 1: at Maine

Nov. 8: North Carolina A&T

Nov. 15: at Villanova

Nov. 22: Bryant

*Italics indicate conference matchups

