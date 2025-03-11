2025 Stony Brook Football Schedule
2024 Record: 8-4 (5-3 CAA)
Head Coach: Billy Cosh (2nd Season, 8-4)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018
Stony Brook's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against San Diego State, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Stony Brook is below.
Aug. 28: at San Diego State
Sep. 6: Rhode Island
Sep. 13: Fordham
Sep. 20: at Lindenwood
Sep. 27: Merrimack
Oct. 4: at UAlbany
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: at Monmouth
Oct. 25: Towson
Nov. 1: at Maine
Nov. 8: North Carolina A&T
Nov. 15: at Villanova
Nov. 22: Bryant
*Italics indicate conference matchups
