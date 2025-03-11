Fcs Football Central

2025 Towson Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Towson wide receiver John Dunmore
Towson wide receiver John Dunmore
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 CAA)
Head Coach: Pete Shinnick (3rd Season, 12-11)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018

Towson's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Maryland, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Towson is below.

Aug. 28: at Norfolk State

Sep. 6: at Morgan State

Sep. 13: at Maryland

Sep. 20: Youngstown State

Sep. 27: at Bryant

Oct. 4: Elon

Oct. 11: Monmouth

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at Stony Brook

Nov. 1: at North Carolina A&T

Nov. 8: Villanova

Nov. 15: at UAlbany

Nov. 22: Campbell

*Italics indicate conference matchups

