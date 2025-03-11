2025 Towson Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 CAA)
Head Coach: Pete Shinnick (3rd Season, 12-11)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018
Towson's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Maryland, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Towson is below.
2025 Towson Football Schedule
Aug. 28: at Norfolk State
Sep. 6: at Morgan State
Sep. 13: at Maryland
Sep. 20: Youngstown State
Sep. 27: at Bryant
Oct. 4: Elon
Oct. 11: Monmouth
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at Stony Brook
Nov. 1: at North Carolina A&T
Nov. 8: Villanova
Nov. 15: at UAlbany
Nov. 22: Campbell
*Italics indicate conference matchups
