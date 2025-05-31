2025 Villanova Football Schedule

Fcs Football Central

2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 CAA)
Head Coach: Mark Ferrante (9th season, 56-32)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Villanova's 2025 football schedule features two FCS non-conference games, an FBS matchup against Penn State, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Villanova is below.

Aug. 30: Bye Week

Sep. 6: Colgate

Sep. 13: at Penn State

Sep. 20: at Monmouth

Sep. 27: William & Mary

Oct. 4: at New Hampshire

Oct. 11: at Elon

Oct. 18: Hampton

Oct. 25: UAlbany

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: at Towson

Nov. 15: Stony Brook

Nov. 22: Sacred Heart

* Italics indicate conference matchups

