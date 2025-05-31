2025 Villanova Football Schedule
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 CAA)
Head Coach: Mark Ferrante (9th season, 56-32)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Villanova's 2025 football schedule features two FCS non-conference games, an FBS matchup against Penn State, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Villanova is below.
Aug. 30: Bye Week
Sep. 6: Colgate
Sep. 13: at Penn State
Sep. 20: at Monmouth
Sep. 27: William & Mary
Oct. 4: at New Hampshire
Oct. 11: at Elon
Oct. 18: Hampton
Oct. 25: UAlbany
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: at Towson
Nov. 15: Stony Brook
Nov. 22: Sacred Heart
* Italics indicate conference matchups
