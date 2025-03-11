2025 William & Mary Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (4-4 CAA)
Head Coach: Mike London (7th Season, 36-26)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022
William & Mary's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Virginia, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for William & Mary is below.
2025 William & Mary Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Furman
Sep. 6: Maine
Sep. 13: at Virginia
Sep. 20: Charleston Southern
Sep. 27: at Villanova
Oct. 4: North Carolina A&T
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Elon
Oct. 25: at New Hampshire
Nov. 1: UAlbany
Nov. 8: at Campbell
Nov. 15: at Hampton
Nov. 22: Richmond
*Italics indicate conference matchups
