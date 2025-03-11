Fcs Football Central

2025 William & Mary Football Schedule

2024 Record: 7-5 (4-4 CAA)
Head Coach: Mike London (7th Season, 36-26)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022

William & Mary's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Virginia, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for William & Mary is below.

Aug. 30: at Furman

Sep. 6: Maine

Sep. 13: at Virginia

Sep. 20: Charleston Southern

Sep. 27: at Villanova

Oct. 4: North Carolina A&T

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Elon

Oct. 25: at New Hampshire

Nov. 1: UAlbany

Nov. 8: at Campbell

Nov. 15: at Hampton

Nov. 22: Richmond

*Italics indicate conference matchups

