FCS Football Podcast: Hampton Head Coach Trenton Boykin
Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon
Hampton head coach Trenton Boykin joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2025 season.
Boykin was promoted to interim head coach after spending four seasons as an assistant at Hampton. His interim tag was removed after six games last season.
In his first season, he led the Pirates to a 5-7 (2-6 CAA) record, in which the Pirates lost five games by one score or less. It was his second head coaching opportunity after spending two seasons at Lane College.
Over his extensive career, Boykin was an assistant at Akron, Boston College, Kentucky State, Wayne State, and Tiffin. He also won three FCS national championships at Youngstown State under head coach Jim Tressel.
The two discuss:
- His first season as the head coach at Hampton
- Biggest learning lessons from multiple close losses
- Where the program stands entering the 2025 season
- Building Hampton into a contender in the CAA
- The importance of recruiting and developing high school talent
- Navigating the NIL space as an FCS and HBCU program
- Dealing with the unpredictable landscape of college football
- Winning three FCS national championships at Youngstown State
- Jim Tressel's influence on his development as a coach
- And much more
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.