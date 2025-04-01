FCS Football Podcast: Stony Brook Head Coach Billy Cosh
Stony Brook head coach Billy Cosh joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Cosh accepted the head coaching job at Stony Brook after serving as the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan. He also had stints as an assistant and coordinator at VMI (2018-21) and Richmond (2022). He helped lead both programs to the FCS Playoffs, winning a conference title with the Keydets.
In his first season at Stony Brook, Cosh led one of the biggest turnarounds in college football. The Seawolves finished 8-4 after a winless season the year before. It was the first winning season since 2018. Cosh was named the CAA Coach of the Year and won the AFCA Regional Coach of the Year.
The two discuss:
- Stony Brook's incredible turnaround last season
- The biggest challenges as a first-year head coach
- Changing the culture of a program as a new head coach
- Adjusting the offensive scheme to fit the personnel each season
- The offseason quarterback battle at Stony Brook
- Thoughts on the current state of college football
- Balancing the transfer portal and high school recruiting
- Dealing with increased expectations in his second season
- Navigating the NIL space as an FCS program
- His father's influence on his development as a coach
- And much more
