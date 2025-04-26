William & Mary OL Charles Grant Selected No. 99 Overall By The Las Vegas Raiders
William & Mary offensive lineman Charles Grant was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Grant started 41 career games over five seasons at William & Mary, starting 36 consecutive games to end his college career. He earned FCS All-American honors in back-to-back seasons, including being a consensus All-American selection in 2024. He was the only offensive lineman selected as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
He finished his career as a three-time All-CAA selection, while starting his career with HERO Sports Sophomore All-American honors. In over 2,600 career snaps, Grant only allowed four sacks and 32 quarterback pressures. He led the CAA in pass blocking efficiency in 2023 and dominated in the run game with 40 pancake blocks.
Grant missed most of the pre-draft process due to an injury, but still ranked among the top FCS prospects. Before his injury, he was the nation's first player to earn an invitation to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
Grant is the 23rd NFL Draft selection for William & Mary since 1970. He is also the second Tribe player drafted in the past three seasons, joining former teammate Colby Sorsdal (Lions, 2023).
