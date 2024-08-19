Week 0 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
The wait is finally over, and it is time to kick off the 2024 college football season. The Week 0 slate features five FCS matchups, headlined by the FCS Kickoff and MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
The FCS Football Central Game of the Week is an intriguing out-of-conference matchup between McNeese State and Tarleton State. After leading Montana to the FCS National Championship game, quarterback Clifton McDowell will make his debut for the Cowboys. Tarleton State is eligible for the FCS Playoffs for the first time since transitioning from the Division II level and enters this season with Top 25 expectations.
Below are the biggest games of the Week 0 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 0 FCS Football Schedule
McNeese State at No. 21 Tarleton State (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
No. 4 Montana State at New Mexico (3 p.m. CT, FS1)
North Alabama vs Southeast Missouri State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Florida A&M vs Norfolk State (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC)
Delaware State at Hawai'i (10:59 p.m. CT, TBA)
