FCS Playoff Committee Reveals Top 10 Ranking
The FCS Playoff Committee revealed its Top 10 ranking on Wednesday. It was announced during a live broadcast of College Football Live on ESPN2.
24 teams will make the 2024 FCS playoffs with 10 automatic bids (conference winners) and 14 At-large bids. The 24-team field will be released on Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
The committee will no longer use the Stats Perform or AFCA Coaches Poll as data points. Instead, they will utilize various power rankings, including KPI, Massey Ratings, and ESPN's Football Power Index.
Each committee member can decide which metric to use or value over the others. The polls are still expected to matter due to the committee's evaluations concerning ranked wins.
Below is the FCS Playoff Committee's Top 10 for the 2024 season.
FCS Playoff Committee Top-10 (Oct. 30):
1. North Dakota State (8-1, 5-0 MVFC)
2. Montana State (8-0, 4-0 Big Sky)
3. South Dakota State (6-2, 3-1 MVFC)
4. South Dakota (6-2, 4-1 MVFC)
5. UC Davis (7-1, 4-0 Big Sky)
6. SEMO (8-1, 5-0 Big South-OVC)
7. Idaho (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky)
8. Mercer (7-1, 4-1 SoCon)
9. Incarnate Word (6-2, 3-0 Southland)
10. Montana (6-2, 3-1 Big Sky)
FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)
