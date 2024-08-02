FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's 2024 Preseason Ballot
I am honored to represent FCS Football Central as one of the 56 voters in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 for the 2024 season. As I have over the past few seasons, I will release my official ballot each week and explain my reasoning behind the rankings throughout the season.
I also voted in the HERO Sports Top 25 poll earlier this offseason, but my ballot has changed over the past three months as teams have changed throughout the summer. Preseason ballots for the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 were due this week.
Below is my preseason ballot for the 2024 FCS football season.
1. South Dakota State
2. North Dakota State
3. Montana
4. Montana State
5. Villanova
6. Sacramento State
7. Chattanooga
8. Central Arkansas
9. South Dakota
10. Idaho
11. William & Mary
12. Incarnate Word
13. Illinois State
14. UC Davis
15. Western Carolina
16. Richmond
17. Lafayette
18. Elon
19. Tarleton State
20. Southern Illinois
21. Youngstown State
22. UT Martin
23. Eastern Illinois
24. UAlbany
25. Nicholls State
Honorable Mentions: Weber State, Furman, North Carolina Central, Mercer, Jackson State
Analysis:
There should be little debate about who the four best teams in FCS football are entering next season. South Dakota State looks primed to compete for a third consecutive national championship, led by Walter Payton Award winner Mark Gronowski. There is an argument that North Dakota State may have its most complete team since winning the national title in 2021. Quarterback Cam Miller is back for another season, while the Bison defense returns multiple starters that could receive All-American consideration.
Montana and Montana State have all the pieces to hoist the trophy in Frisco this season. Montana may enter next season with questions at quarterback, but the Grizzlies have one of the deepest wide receiver cores in the nation. Running backs Eli Gillman and Nick Ostmo also return, which should take the pressure off the quarterback early in the season. The formula will not change for the Bobcats as Montana State will once again feature one of the best running back rooms in the FCS. If quarterback Tommy Mellott can remain healthy, the Bobcats could be primed for a run to Frisco.
Villanova is a team that people need to watch closely as a potential dark horse for a semifinal appearance. The Wildcats were one of the most competitive opponents against South Dakota State and finished 10-2 against FCS competition last season. Quarterback Connor Watkins should thrive in his third season as the starter and will benefit from the addition of North Carolina Central wide receiver Devin Smith. All-American cornerback Isas Waxter was one of the most dominant defensive backs in the FCS last season, allowing zero touchdowns in 2023. Linebackers Brendan Bell and Shane Hartzell combine to form one of the best linebacker cores in the nation. The talent is there, but can Villanova close the gap between them and the top four teams in the nation? That's the biggest question surrounding the Wildcats entering next season.
I'm extremely high on Chattanooga and Central Arkansas putting together breakout seasons in 2024. The Mocs return one of the best quarterbacks in the subdivision, Chase Artopoeus, who will still have an elite target in All-American wide receiver Javin Whatley. Defensive tackle Marlon Taylor was named the Preseason SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and will lead a defensive unit that returns multiple key contributors. Central Arkansas has failed to meet lofty preseason expectations over the past two seasons, which has some questioning if the Bears deserve the hype. Quarterback Will McElvain put together an outstanding 2023 season, throwing for 2,477 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Bears also return one of the deepest running back rooms in the FCS, led by All-American ShunDerrick Powell. David Walker will anchor the defense after recording 40 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
Illinois State is another program that missed the FCS Playoffs last season but earned a top-15 ranking. The Redbirds lost four games by three points or less last season, two of which were against teams that made the FCS Playoffs. Running back Mason King and wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz both return after All-Conference seasons. The defense returns nine starters, headlined by All-American linebacker Amir Abdullah, who led the MVFC with 14.5 tackles for loss last season. The Redbirds also avoid tough conference matchups against South Dakota State and South Dakota while also having a manageable out-of-conference schedule that could help Illinois State emerge as a dark horse contender.
I will be one of the few voters who do not have Southern Illinois in the Top 15 of their preseason ballots. The Salukis have massive question marks in multiple key areas, which should raise red flags ahead of next season. The defense only returns three starters from last season's unit, which ranked No. 5 nationally in yards per play allowed. Offensively, the Salukis added former Murray State quarterback DJ Williams, who recorded 10 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2023. I believe this program will experience growing pains early and if the offense continues to be inconsistent, I question if the defense will be good enough to bail the offense out against the top teams in the MVFC.
Elon and Tarleton State will be two very interesting teams to watch as potential dark horses. The Phoenix could have one of the best defenses in the CAA, led by two All-American safeties, Khalil Baker and Caleb Curtain. Freshman All-American linebackers Marco Patierno and Brandon Tyson return after recording 141 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss in 2023. The Texans are officially eligible for the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history. Offensively, Tarleton State could be explosive as All-American running back Kayvon Britten returns after rushing for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wide receiver Darius Cooper is the only returning wide receiver in the FCS that has recorded a 1,000-yard season.
More in-depth analysis can be found in our conference previews, which are available here. Official conference previews and predictions will be released on the website over the next two weeks ahead of the 2024 season.