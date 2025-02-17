2025 NFL HBCU Combine: Official Measurements & Player Breakdown
The 2025 HBCU NFL Combine will be held on Feb. 17 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the fourth year of the event, which aims to highlight players who graduated from HBCU programs and have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Below is a detailed breakdown of each player's height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wingspan.
Quarterbacks
Myles Crawley (Grambling State)
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 223
Hand: 10.28"
Arm: 31.68"
Wing: 76.58"
Draylen Ellis (Tennessee State)
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 175
Hand: 10.18"
Arm: 32.48"
Wing: 74.68"
Eric Phoenix (South Carolina State)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 205
Hand: 9.28"
Arm: 31.38"
Wing: 76"
Daniel Richardson (Florida A&M)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 203
Hand: 9"
Arm: 31.38"
Wing: 71.78"
Running Backs
Elijah Burris (Hampton)
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 205
Hand: 9.38"
Arm: 30.28"
Wing: 71.18"
Donovan Eaglin (Alabama A&M)
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 226
Hand: 8.38"
Arm: 31"
Wing: 75.28"
Irv Mulligan (Jackson State)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 198
Hand: 9.18"
Arm: 30.68"
Wing: 71.78"
Wide Receivers
Joaquin Davis (North Carolina Central)
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 192
Hand: 8.68"
Arm: 32.78"
Wing: 78.48"
Jamari Gassett (Florida A&M)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 166
Hand: 8.68"
Arm: 29.58"
Wing: 71.48"
Jacquez Jones (Norfolk State)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 170
Hand: 9.58"
Arm: 30.28"
Wing: 72.48"
Trejon Spiller (Prairie View A&M)
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 173
Hand: 9.28"
Arm: 34.28"
Wing: 79.28"
Tight Ends
Tavarious Griffin (Alcorn State)
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 210
Hand: 9"
Arm: 31.18"
Wing: 71.68"
Jeremiah Pruitte (Florida A&M)
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 233
Hand: 9.28"
Arm: 33.28"
Wing: 79.48"
Keshawn Toney (South Carolina State)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 253
Hand: 9.78"
Arm: 33.18"
Wing: 77.58"
Offensive Linemen
Arelious Dunn (Alabama State)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 288
Hand: 9.38"
Arm: 33.28"
Wing: 78"
Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T)
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 287
Hand: 10.58"
Arm: 35.58"
Wing: 85.68"
Cam Johnson (South Carolina State)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 313
Hand: 9.58"
Arm: 34.18"
Wing: 83.58"
Darius Fox (Howard)
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 312
Hand: 8.48"
Arm: 33.28"
Wing: 78.68"
Interior Defensive Linemen (IDL)
Darren Cook (Delaware State)
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 309
Hand: 9.28"
Arm: 31.48"
Wing: 76"
Quantez Mansfield (North Carolina Central)
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 281
Hand: 9.58"
Arm: 32.28"
Wing: 76.78"
Elijah Williams (Morgan State)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 294
Hand: 8.78"
Arm: 32.28"
Wing: 77.78"
Tru Thompson (Jackson State)
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 270
Hand: 10"
Arm: 33"
Wing: 76.68"
EDGE
Nana Asante (Morgan State)
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 223
Hand: 8.68"
Arm: 34.28"
Wing: 80.18"
Fred Stokes (Prairie View A&M)
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 255
Hand: 9"
Arm: 32.78"
Wing: 80.48"
Treqwan Thomas (Alabama State)
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 236
Hand: 8.38"
Arm: 32.28"
Wing: 76.68"
Chris Walker (Tennessee State)
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 235
Hand: 9.30"
Arm: 34.18"
Wing: 81.28"
Linebackers
DeMarkus Cunningham (Alabama State)
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 213
Hand: 9"
Arm: 31.48"
Wing: 73.68"
Terrance Hollon (Howard)
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 208
Hand: 7.78"
Arm: 31"
Wing: 74"
Defensive Backs
Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M)
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 193
Hand: 8.78"
Arm: 31.28"
Wing: 75"
James Burgess (Alabama State)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 193
Hand: 8.58"
Arm: 30.28"
Wing: 73.48"
Carlvainsky Decius (Morgan State)
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 183
Hand: 9.38"
Arm: 32.38"
Wing: 78"
Carson Hinton (Howard)
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 186
Hand: 8.48"
Arm: 30.18"
Wing: 72.18"
Robert McDaniel (Jackson State)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 213
Hand: 9.78"
Arm: 32.48"
Wing: 78"
Shemar Savage (Prairie View A&M)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 213
Hand: 9.18"
Arm: 31.38"
Wing: 75.28"
Xavier Robiou (Howard)
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 189
Hand: 9.48"
Arm: 32"
Wing: 76.68"
Standout Performers:
Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T, OL): Towering at 6-foot-4 and 287 pounds, Ivey showcased the largest wingspan at the Combine (85.68 inches), along with the largest hand size (10.58 inches) and longest arm length (35.58 inches)
Nana Asante (Morgan State, EDGE): Asante’s 6-foot-6 frame, impressive 34.28-inch arms, and 80.18-inch wingspan
Jeremiah Pruitte (Florida A&M, TE): Pruitte stood out with his 6-foot-4 height, 233-pound frame, and an impressive wingspan of 79.48 inches
Myles Crawley (Grambling State, QB): Crawley's 6-foot-3, 223-pound build and the largest hand size among quarterbacks (10.28 inches) give him an ideal physical profile for the position
Donovan Eaglin (Alabama A&M, RB): At 5-foot-11 and 226 pounds, Eaglin measured in with a solid 31-inch arm length and 75.28-inch wingspan
Fred Stokes (Prairie View A&M, EDGE): Stokes, at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, has an NFL-ready frame and a remarkable 80.48-inch wingspan
More FCS Football News
