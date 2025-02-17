Fcs Football Central

2025 NFL HBCU Combine: Official Measurements & Player Breakdown

Gerald J. Huggins II

Jackson State RB Irv Mulligan (5) runs the ball against the South Carolina State in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Jackson State RB Irv Mulligan (5) runs the ball against the South Carolina State in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 HBCU NFL Combine will be held on Feb. 17 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the fourth year of the event, which aims to highlight players who graduated from HBCU programs and have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Below is a detailed breakdown of each player's height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wingspan.

Quarterbacks

Myles Crawley (Grambling State)

Height: 6'3"
Weight: 223
Hand: 10.28"
Arm: 31.68"
Wing: 76.58"

Draylen Ellis (Tennessee State)

Height: 5'11"
Weight: 175
Hand: 10.18"
Arm: 32.48"
Wing: 74.68"

Eric Phoenix (South Carolina State)

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 205
Hand: 9.28"
Arm: 31.38"
Wing: 76"

Daniel Richardson (Florida A&M)

Height: 5'9"
Weight: 203
Hand: 9"
Arm: 31.38"
Wing: 71.78"

Running Backs

Elijah Burris (Hampton)

Height: 5'8"
Weight: 205
Hand: 9.38"
Arm: 30.28"
Wing: 71.18"

Donovan Eaglin (Alabama A&M)

Height: 5'11"
Weight: 226
Hand: 8.38"
Arm: 31"
Wing: 75.28"

Irv Mulligan (Jackson State)

Height: 5'9"
Weight: 198
Hand: 9.18"
Arm: 30.68"
Wing: 71.78"

Wide Receivers

Joaquin Davis (North Carolina Central)

Height: 6'4"
Weight: 192
Hand: 8.68"
Arm: 32.78"
Wing: 78.48"

Jamari Gassett (Florida A&M)

Height: 5'9"
Weight: 166
Hand: 8.68"
Arm: 29.58"
Wing: 71.48"

Jacquez Jones (Norfolk State)

Height: 5'9"
Weight: 170
Hand: 9.58"
Arm: 30.28"
Wing: 72.48"

Trejon Spiller (Prairie View A&M)
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 173
Hand: 9.28"
Arm: 34.28"
Wing: 79.28"

Tight Ends

Tavarious Griffin (Alcorn State)

Height: 6'0"
Weight: 210
Hand: 9"
Arm: 31.18"
Wing: 71.68"

Jeremiah Pruitte (Florida A&M)

Height: 6'4"
Weight: 233
Hand: 9.28"
Arm: 33.28"
Wing: 79.48"

Keshawn Toney (South Carolina State)

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 253
Hand: 9.78"
Arm: 33.18"
Wing: 77.58"

Offensive Linemen

Arelious Dunn (Alabama State)

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 288
Hand: 9.38"
Arm: 33.28"
Wing: 78"

Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T)

Height: 6'4"
Weight: 287
Hand: 10.58"
Arm: 35.58"
Wing: 85.68"

Cam Johnson (South Carolina State)

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 313
Hand: 9.58"
Arm: 34.18"
Wing: 83.58"

Darius Fox (Howard)

Height: 6'1"
Weight: 312
Hand: 8.48"
Arm: 33.28"
Wing: 78.68"

Interior Defensive Linemen (IDL)

Darren Cook (Delaware State)

Height: 6'0"
Weight: 309
Hand: 9.28"
Arm: 31.48"
Wing: 76"

Quantez Mansfield (North Carolina Central)

Height: 6'1"
Weight: 281
Hand: 9.58"
Arm: 32.28"
Wing: 76.78"

Elijah Williams (Morgan State)

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 294
Hand: 8.78"
Arm: 32.28"
Wing: 77.78"

Tru Thompson (Jackson State)

Height: 5'11"
Weight: 270
Hand: 10"
Arm: 33"
Wing: 76.68"

EDGE

Nana Asante (Morgan State)

Height: 6'6"
Weight: 223
Hand: 8.68"
Arm: 34.28"
Wing: 80.18"

Fred Stokes (Prairie View A&M)

Height: 6'5"
Weight: 255
Hand: 9"
Arm: 32.78"
Wing: 80.48"

Treqwan Thomas (Alabama State)

Height: 6'0"
Weight: 236
Hand: 8.38"
Arm: 32.28"
Wing: 76.68"

Chris Walker (Tennessee State)

Height: 6'3"
Weight: 235
Hand: 9.30"
Arm: 34.18"
Wing: 81.28"

Linebackers

DeMarkus Cunningham (Alabama State)

Height: 6'0"
Weight: 213
Hand: 9"
Arm: 31.48"
Wing: 73.68"

Terrance Hollon (Howard)

Height: 5'11"
Weight: 208
Hand: 7.78"
Arm: 31"
Wing: 74"

Defensive Backs

Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M)

Height: 5'11"
Weight: 193
Hand: 8.78"
Arm: 31.28"
Wing: 75"

James Burgess (Alabama State)

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 193
Hand: 8.58"
Arm: 30.28"
Wing: 73.48"

Carlvainsky Decius (Morgan State)

Height: 5'11"
Weight: 183
Hand: 9.38"
Arm: 32.38"
Wing: 78"

Carson Hinton (Howard)

Height: 5'11"
Weight: 186
Hand: 8.48"
Arm: 30.18"
Wing: 72.18"

Robert McDaniel (Jackson State)

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 213
Hand: 9.78"
Arm: 32.48"
Wing: 78"

Shemar Savage (Prairie View A&M)

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 213
Hand: 9.18"
Arm: 31.38"
Wing: 75.28"

Xavier Robiou (Howard)

Height: 6'0"
Weight: 189
Hand: 9.48"
Arm: 32"
Wing: 76.68"

Standout Performers:

Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T, OL): Towering at 6-foot-4 and 287 pounds, Ivey showcased the largest wingspan at the Combine (85.68 inches), along with the largest hand size (10.58 inches) and longest arm length (35.58 inches)

Nana Asante (Morgan State, EDGE): Asante’s 6-foot-6 frame, impressive 34.28-inch arms, and 80.18-inch wingspan

Jeremiah Pruitte (Florida A&M, TE): Pruitte stood out with his 6-foot-4 height, 233-pound frame, and an impressive wingspan of 79.48 inches

Myles Crawley (Grambling State, QB): Crawley's 6-foot-3, 223-pound build and the largest hand size among quarterbacks (10.28 inches) give him an ideal physical profile for the position

Donovan Eaglin (Alabama A&M, RB): At 5-foot-11 and 226 pounds, Eaglin measured in with a solid 31-inch arm length and 75.28-inch wingspan

Fred Stokes (Prairie View A&M, EDGE): Stokes, at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, has an NFL-ready frame and a remarkable 80.48-inch wingspan

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Gerald J. Huggins II
GERALD J. HUGGINS II

Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.

Home/FCS In The NFL