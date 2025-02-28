2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results: California/UC Davis LB Teddye Buchanan
Former UC Davis linebacker Teddye Buchanan started on-field testing Thursday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of 13 former FCS players participating in this year's combine.
Buchanan finished his on-field testing with an unofficial 9.57 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranked No. 125 out of 2,893 linebackers since 1987. He also earned an estimated athleticism score of 81, ranking No. 6 among linebacker prospects at the NFL Combine.
Below are Buchanan's official testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Teddye Buchanan (UC Davis/Cal; LB)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 233 pounds
Arm Length: 31 3/8"
Wing: 75 3/8"
Hand Size: 9 3/8"
40-Yard: 4.60 seconds (No. 9)
10-Yard Split: 1.59 (No. 11)
Vertical: 40" (No. 1)
Broad: 10'5" (No. 3)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 26 (No. 1)
Athleticism Score: 81 (No. 6)
Below are highlights from Buchanan's performance at the NFL Combine.
2025 NFL Combine Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers
Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive Backs & Tight Ends
Saturday, March 1: Running Backs, Quarterbacks, & Wide Receivers
Sunday, March 2: Offensive Linemen & Specialists
