2025 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 through March 3. Over 320 players, including 13 FCS players, were invited to participate in this year's event.

NFL Network will broadcast live coverage of the NFL scouting combine, which will also be streamed live on NFL+. Live coverage will begin Thursday at 2 p.m. CT.

Players who played multiple seasons at the FCS level and their final year at an FBS program are listed below. Players who played multiple years at the FBS level are not included.

Below is the full schedule for on-field workouts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and the FCS players that will participate on each day.

Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers

- David Walker (Central Arkansas)
- Teddye Buchanan (UC Davis/California)

Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive Backs & Tight Ends

- Marcus Harris (Idaho/California)
- Isas Waxter (Villanova)
- Jackson Hawes (Yale/Georgia Tech)

Saturday, March 1: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

- Max Brosmer (New Hampshire/Minnesota)
- Marcus Yarns (Delaware)

Sunday, March 2: Offensive Linemen

- Charles Grant (William & Mary)
- Jackson Slater (Sacramento State)
- Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M)
- Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)
- Jalen Travis (Princeton/Iowa State)
- Torricelli Simpkins III (North Carolina Central/South Carolina)

