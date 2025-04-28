Complete History of FCS NFL Draft Picks Each Year Since 1994
How many FCS prospects are drafted each year in the NFL Draft? Following the 2025 NFL Draft, we take a look at the number of FCS prospects drafted each season since 1994.
The draft officially dropped to seven rounds in 1994, giving us plenty of data to examine the trends of FCS players being selected each season. The record amount of FCS players selected was 30 in 1996 and 1997, while the fewest players selected came in 2020-21, when only six FCS players were drafted.
Since the introduction of the transfer portal, players who played multiple seasons in the FCS and transferred to an FBS program for only one season are included. FCS-to-FBS transfers who played multiple seasons at the FBS level are not included below.
Below is the year-by-year breakdown of how many FCS players were drafted each season since 1994.
Year
Total Picks
1st Round Picks
FCS-to-FBS Transfers Counted
1994
25
1
0
1995
21
1
0
1996
30
1
0
1997
30
0
0
1998
20
0
0
1999
26
0
0
2000
28
2
0
2001
20
0
0
2002
18
0
0
2003
14
0
0
2004
15
0
0
2005
17
0
0
2006
16
0
0
2007
17
0
0
2008
24
2
0
2009
15
0
0
2010
19
0
0
2011
21
0
0
2012
15
0
0
2013
19
0
0
2014
19
0
0
2015
18
0
1
2016
20
1
0
2017
15
0
0
2018
19
0
0
2019
14
1
1
2020
6
0
0
2021
6
1
1
2022
24
2
4
2023
11
0
1
12
0
1
15
1
7
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.