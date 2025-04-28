Fcs Football Central

Complete History of FCS NFL Draft Picks Each Year Since 1994

Zachary McKinnell

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How many FCS prospects are drafted each year in the NFL Draft? Following the 2025 NFL Draft, we take a look at the number of FCS prospects drafted each season since 1994.

The draft officially dropped to seven rounds in 1994, giving us plenty of data to examine the trends of FCS players being selected each season. The record amount of FCS players selected was 30 in 1996 and 1997, while the fewest players selected came in 2020-21, when only six FCS players were drafted.

Since the introduction of the transfer portal, players who played multiple seasons in the FCS and transferred to an FBS program for only one season are included. FCS-to-FBS transfers who played multiple seasons at the FBS level are not included below.

Below is the year-by-year breakdown of how many FCS players were drafted each season since 1994.

Year

Total Picks

1st Round Picks

FCS-to-FBS Transfers Counted

1994

25

1

0

1995

21

1

0

1996

30

1

0

1997

30

0

0

1998

20

0

0

1999

26

0

0

2000

28

2

0

2001

20

0

0

2002

18

0

0

2003

14

0

0

2004

15

0

0

2005

17

0

0

2006

16

0

0

2007

17

0

0

2008

24

2

0

2009

15

0

0

2010

19

0

0

2011

21

0

0

2012

15

0

0

2013

19

0

0

2014

19

0

0

2015

18

0

1

2016

20

1

0

2017

15

0

0

2018

19

0

0

2019

14

1

1

2020

6

0

0

2021

6

1

1

2022

24

2

4

2023

11

0

1

2024

12

0

1

2025

15

1

7

More FCS Football News

feed

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/FCS In The NFL