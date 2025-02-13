FCS Players Invited To The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
On Thursday, the NFL officially released the complete list of players who received an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Over 320 players, including 13 former FCS players, were invited to participate in this year's event. Last year, 15 FCS players received invites to the combine.
The combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 3. It will air live on NFL Network.
Players who played multiple seasons at the FCS level and their final year at an FBS program are listed below. Players who played multiple years at the FBS level are not included.
Below are the former FCS players who were invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Quarterbacks:
Max Brosmer (New Hampshire/Minnesota)
Running Backs:
Marcus Yarns (Delaware)
Tight Ends:
Jackson Hawes (Yale/Georgia Tech)
Offensive Line:
Charles Grant (William & Mary)
Jackson Slater (Sacramento State)
Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M)
Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)
Jalen Travis (Princeton/Iowa State)
Torricelli Simpkins III (North Carolina Central/South Carolina)
Defensive Line:
David Walker (Central Arkansas)
Linebackers:
Teddye Buchanan (UC Davis/California)
Defensive Backs:
Marcus Harris (Idaho/California)
Isas Waxter (Villanova)
