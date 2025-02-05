Final Grades For Every FCS Prospect At The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas featured a strong contingent of FCS prospects competing against top talent from the Power 4 and Group of 5 conferences. Throughout the week, these small-school standouts proved they could hold their own against elite competition. Many enhanced their draft stock, and their momentum carried into the upcoming NFL Combine in March.
Here are the final grades for each of the nine FCS prospects from the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Marcus Wehr, an interior offensive lineman from Montana State, measured in at 6’2" and 300 pounds. He showcased his versatility by taking reps at both center and guard, demonstrating solid anchoring and leverage against Power 4 defensive linemen. Throughout the week, he consistently held his own against explosive and strong interior defenders. In pass protection, he excelled at mirroring and anchoring against rushers. While he may not have the ideal size teams look for, his technical proficiency has positioned him well to be drafted.
Efton Chism, a wide receiver from Eastern Washington, came in at 5’10" and 195 pounds. Despite being a late addition to the roster, he made an immediate impact. In 1-on-1 drills, he was nearly unguardable, utilizing his tempo and precise route running to create separation. His run-after-catch ability and explosiveness were evident throughout the week. His quick breaks and sharp cuts allowed him to gain consistent separation from defenders. Chism increased his draft stock significantly, making himself an intriguing option for teams in need of a separator with special teams upside.
Carter Runyon, a tight end from Towson, measured in at 6’4” and 235 pounds. He impressed with his route running and catching ability, performing well in 1-on-1 matchups against safeties and linebackers. He used his physicality to create separation against Power 4 defenders and consistently found ways to get open. Although his route running could use some improvement, his ability to separate and his size make him an intriguing prospect. He also displayed a willingness to block, further enhancing his value to teams looking for a developmental tight end.
Mike Smith, a safety from Eastern Kentucky, measured in at 6’0” and 213 pounds. He used his size and athleticism effectively in coverage against tight ends throughout the week. In 1-on-1 drills, he showcased his strength and movement skills while matching up against future NFL players. Smith demonstrated his versatility by playing both as a box safety and in a deep coverage role. However, he appeared most comfortable in the box, where his skill set is best utilized. His range and movement were solid, making him a player who helped his stock with his physicality and athletic traits.
Elijah Ponder, an edge rusher from Cal Poly, measured in at 6’2" and weighed 257 pounds. He performed solidly in a group filled with draftable talent, flashing his pass-rush potential with glimpses of bend and burst. Although Ponder battled in run defense, he will need to continue developing his strength to be a consistent edge-setter. During the game, he was disruptive in both the run and pass game. As the draft process continues, teams will evaluate his upside and ability to develop into an impact player.
Tyron Herring, a cornerback from Delaware, was one of the bigger defensive backs at the Shrine Bowl. At 6’1” and 202 pounds, he confirmed the strong zone coverage ability he displayed throughout the season. Herring performed well in 7-on-7 and team drills when in zone coverage, though his man coverage still needs refinement. He showcased his instincts during the game with an interception, proving his ability to sink into zones and make plays on the ball.
Cam Miller, a quarterback from North Dakota State, measured 6’0” and 210 pounds. He handled the week with poise and composure, proving that the stage was not too big for him. Miller operated effectively within the offense while also showing the ability to improvise when necessary. Although his deep ball accuracy was inconsistent, he was efficient in short-to-intermediate passing. Miller excelled in the play-action game and finished the game, completing 10-of-17 passes for 99 yards. He will likely be a priority-free agent with developmental potential in a pro-style offense.
Isas Waxter, a cornerback from Villanova, measured in at 6’0” and 212 pounds. He confirmed what he put on tape during the season, showcasing physicality and strength both in coverage and against the run. However, he struggled in man coverage at times, showing stiffness in his transitions and a tendency to be grabby. Despite these issues, he displayed strong zone instincts and reaction skills. He did not hurt his stock during the week, but a transition to safety may be a better long-term option for him at the next level.
Gareth Warren, an interior offensive lineman from Lindenwood, came in at an imposing 6’5” and 330 pounds. He looked the part physically but had some struggles against power rushers in 1-on-1 drills. His technique needs refinement, but he showed flashes of physicality when battling Power 4 interior defenders. His movement skills for his size stood out, as he was able to latch onto and move defenders in space effectively. His lateral movement was also solid throughout the week, making him a likely candidate for a camp invite, where a team could work to refine his skill set.
