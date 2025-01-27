Former FCS Players On Super Bowl LIX Rosters
Seven former FCS players are listed on the active roster ahead of Super Bowl LIX, while six others are on the practice squad or injured reserve.
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX.
Below are the former FCS players that are currently on either roster ahead of the Super Bowl.
Philadephia Eagles
Active:
Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian, EDGE)
Rick Lovato (Old Dominion, LS)
Tristin McCollum (Sam Houston, DB)
Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State, TE)
Reserve/Injured:
James Bradberry IV (Samford, DB)
Kansas City Chiefs
Active:
C.J. Hanson (Holy Cross, OL)
Carson Wentz (North Dakota State, QB)
Justin Watson (Penn, WR)
Reserve/Injured:
Jack Cochrane (South Dakota, LB)
Reserve/Non-Football Illness:
BJ Thompson (Stephen F. Austin, EDGE)
Practice Squad:
Anthony Firkser (Harvard, TE)
Chris Oladokun (South Dakota State, QB)
Montrell Washington (Samford, WR)
More FCS Football News
FCS Football: Top 25 Teams Of The Frisco Era
FCS Football: Highest-Graded Defensive Players In 2024
FCS Football: Highest-Graded Offensive Players In 2024
2024 FCS Football Central All-American Team
2024 FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.