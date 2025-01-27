Fcs Football Central

Former FCS Players On Super Bowl LIX Rosters

Zachary McKinnell

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half in the NFC Championship game
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half in the NFC Championship game / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Seven former FCS players are listed on the active roster ahead of Super Bowl LIX, while six others are on the practice squad or injured reserve.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

Below are the former FCS players that are currently on either roster ahead of the Super Bowl.

Philadephia Eagles

Active:

Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian, EDGE)

Rick Lovato (Old Dominion, LS)

Tristin McCollum (Sam Houston, DB)

Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State, TE)

Reserve/Injured:

James Bradberry IV (Samford, DB)

Kansas City Chiefs

Active:

C.J. Hanson (Holy Cross, OL)

Carson Wentz (North Dakota State, QB)

Justin Watson (Penn, WR)

Reserve/Injured:

Jack Cochrane (South Dakota, LB)

Reserve/Non-Football Illness:

BJ Thompson (Stephen F. Austin, EDGE)

Practice Squad:

Anthony Firkser (Harvard, TE)

Chris Oladokun (South Dakota State, QB)

Montrell Washington (Samford, WR)

