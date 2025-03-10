Former Florida A&M Star Lands Three-Year, $12 Million Extension With Dallas Cowboys
Safety Markquese Bell signed a three-year extension, worth up to $12 million with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Bell suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last season, seeing action in only nine games. He posted six total tackles in his limited action.
Bell had a breakout season in 2023, recording 94 total tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He saw action in 17 games, making eight starts for the Cowboys in his second season.
After going undrafted in 2022, he only appeared in five games as a rookie. Over his three seasons in Dallas, Bell has recorded 101 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He is expected to see more playing time on special teams and could slide into a versatile role defensively, seeing time at both linebacker and safety.
At Florida A&M, Bell established himself as one of the best safeties at the FCS level. He earned first-team All-MEAC honors in 2019 and first-team All-SWAC honors in 2021. He posted 95 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles as a senior. Bell was named a first-team FCS All-American after leading the Rattlers to the FCS Playoffs in 2021.
In his two seasons with the Rattlers, Bell posted 156 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and seven forced fumbles. He started his collegiate career at Maryland before transferring to Coffeyville Community College.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.