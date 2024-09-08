Former Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed Scores Electric Touchdown Against The Panthers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is already making a major impact in Week 1.
On the first drive of the game, Shaheed caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr. Shaheed was able to get behind Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, giving the Saints an early 7-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers.
Shaheed earned All-Pro honors as a return specialist last season after posting over 300 punt and kick return yards. He ranked No. 10 in the NFL in All-Purpose Yards, while also earning an invite to the Pro Bowl.
Over his first two seasons, Shaheed recorded 74 receptions for 1,207 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns.
Shaheed has a legendary career at Weber State, including being the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (7). He became the first player in program history to earn FCS All-American honors four times, while also earning All-Big Sky honors in four consecutive seasons.
Shaheed finished his collegiate career as Weber State's all-time leader in kickoff return average and ranked seventh with 2,178 receiving yards. Over five seasons, Shaheed recorded 147 receptions for 2,178 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.
