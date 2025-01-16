Top 10 FCS Prospects For The 2025 NFL Draft (January Update)
The 2024 FCS football season concluded with North Dakota State defeating Montana State in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX.
The attention shifts to the standout FCS prospects poised to make their mark in the upcoming NFL Draft. With the transfer portal causing small-school prospects to move up to higher levels constantly, it is great to see players finish their careers at the FCS level.
Below are the Top 10 FCS prospects, each with unique skill sets and potential to excel at the next level. An updated Top 10 will be released following the conclusion of All-Star games and Pro Days.
10. Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)
2024 Stats: 54 tackles, 15 TFLs, 11 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 blocked kick
Scouting Report
Williams combines mass and agility to excel as an interior lineman. His burst and lateral quickness make him effective in run defense, while his special teams contributions add further value. Projected as an even-front tackle, Williams’ skill set offers rotational potential in NFL schemes.
9. James Burgess (Alabama State, CB)
2024 Stats: 53 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 4 INTs, 6 PBUs
Scouting Report
Burgess’ physicality and press-man coverage skills make him a standout cornerback. His strong frame allows him to excel in deep zones and run support, though he must improve his play recognition. A proven special teams asset, Burgess projects best in press-heavy defensive systems.
8. Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, OL)
2024 Stats: Started 12 games at LG, 5 pressures allowed on 379 pass-blocking snaps
Scouting Report
Slater’s strong grip and balance make him a reliable offensive guard, excelling in gap/man-blocking schemes. Although he struggles with quick interior rushers, his technical proficiency and efficiency as a puller position him as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.
7. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, OL)
2024 Stats: Started 16 games at LT, 7 pressures allowed on 453 pass-blocking snaps
Scouting Report
Zabel is a physical and versatile offensive lineman with a finisher’s mentality in the run game. His skill set fits both man and zone-blocking schemes, making him a fringe NFL rotational prospect.
6. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, S)
2024 Stats: 55 tackles, 10 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 FFs, 3 INTs, 5 PBUs
Scouting Report
McDaniel is a physically imposing safety with a versatile skill set. Known for his aggressive tackling and strong special teams play, McDaniel excels in zone coverage and projects as an NFL rotational prospect, particularly in a nickel or box safety role.
5. Marcus Yarns (Delaware, RB)
2024 Stats: 133 carries, 844 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 17 receptions, 297 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs
Scouting Report
Yarns is an elusive and quick running back with standout vision and moves in tight quarters. Excelling in zone-blocking systems, his versatility as a runner and pass-catcher makes him a valuable rotational prospect in the NFL.
4. Marcus Wehr (Montana State, OL)
2024 Stats: Started 16 games at RG, 4 pressures allowed on 367 pass-blocking snaps
Scouting Report
Wehr’s lateral movement and zone-blocking instincts stand out. He maintains a square base and uses core strength to generate power at the point of attack. Though his reaction time in pass protection needs improvement, Wehr’s physicality and finishing ability make him a solid rotational prospect for zone-heavy NFL systems.
3. Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly, EDGE)
2024 Stats: 41 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 1 FR, 14 QBHs, 2 PBUs
Scouting Report
Ponder’s versatility as an edge rusher stems from his play strength and functional bend. He uses violent hands to shed blockers and set the edge effectively. Despite occasional lapses in maintaining outside contain, Ponder’s ability to align at multiple positions and disrupt passing plays makes him an odd-front Sam linebacker prospect with rotational potential.
2. Charles Grant (William & Mary, OL)
2024 Stats: Started 12 games at LT, 10 pressures allowed on 372 pass-blocking snaps
Scouting Report
Grant’s lateral agility and athleticism make him a natural fit for zone-blocking schemes. His quickness allows him to reach defenders and pull effectively in the run game. While his pad level and knee bend need refinement, his core strength and foot speed position him as a quality NFL rotational prospect with guard versatility.
1. David Walker (Central Arkansas, EDGE)
2024 Stats: 68 tackles, 23 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 4 FFs, 8 QBHs, 6 PBUs
Scouting Report
Walker is an explosive edge rusher with a compact, powerful build. He disrupts the backfield with his stoutness and violent disengagement techniques. While limited by a lack of length, his speed-to-power move and core flexibility make him a highly effective pass rusher. Walker projects as a quality NFL rotational prospect, particularly in an odd-front Sam linebacker role.
