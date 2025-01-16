Fcs Football Central

Top 10 FCS Prospects For The 2025 NFL Draft (January Update)

Gerald J. Huggins II

Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker / Jhude Dizon (UCA Athletics)
The 2024 FCS football season concluded with North Dakota State defeating Montana State in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX.

The attention shifts to the standout FCS prospects poised to make their mark in the upcoming NFL Draft. With the transfer portal causing small-school prospects to move up to higher levels constantly, it is great to see players finish their careers at the FCS level.

Below are the Top 10 FCS prospects, each with unique skill sets and potential to excel at the next level. An updated Top 10 will be released following the conclusion of All-Star games and Pro Days.

10. Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)

Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams
Morgan State DL Elijah Williams / Morgan State Athletics

2024 Stats: 54 tackles, 15 TFLs, 11 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 blocked kick

Scouting Report

Williams combines mass and agility to excel as an interior lineman. His burst and lateral quickness make him effective in run defense, while his special teams contributions add further value. Projected as an even-front tackle, Williams’ skill set offers rotational potential in NFL schemes.

9. James Burgess (Alabama State, CB)

Alabama State defensive back James Burgess
Alabama State defensive back James Burgess / Fred Sington (ASU Athletics)

2024 Stats: 53 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 4 INTs, 6 PBUs

Scouting Report

Burgess’ physicality and press-man coverage skills make him a standout cornerback. His strong frame allows him to excel in deep zones and run support, though he must improve his play recognition. A proven special teams asset, Burgess projects best in press-heavy defensive systems.

8. Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, OL)

Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater
Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater / Sacramento State Athletics

2024 Stats: Started 12 games at LG, 5 pressures allowed on 379 pass-blocking snaps

Scouting Report

Slater’s strong grip and balance make him a reliable offensive guard, excelling in gap/man-blocking schemes. Although he struggles with quick interior rushers, his technical proficiency and efficiency as a puller position him as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

7. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, OL)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel
North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel / Zachary Lucy (NDSU Athletics)

2024 Stats: Started 16 games at LT, 7 pressures allowed on 453 pass-blocking snaps

Scouting Report

Zabel is a physical and versatile offensive lineman with a finisher’s mentality in the run game. His skill set fits both man and zone-blocking schemes, making him a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

6. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, S)

Jackson State DB Robert McDaniel
Jackson State DB Robert McDaniel / Jackson State Athletics

2024 Stats: 55 tackles, 10 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 FFs, 3 INTs, 5 PBUs

Scouting Report

McDaniel is a physically imposing safety with a versatile skill set. Known for his aggressive tackling and strong special teams play, McDaniel excels in zone coverage and projects as an NFL rotational prospect, particularly in a nickel or box safety role.

5. Marcus Yarns (Delaware, RB)

Delaware running back Marcus Yarns
William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2024 Stats: 133 carries, 844 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 17 receptions, 297 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs

Scouting Report

Yarns is an elusive and quick running back with standout vision and moves in tight quarters. Excelling in zone-blocking systems, his versatility as a runner and pass-catcher makes him a valuable rotational prospect in the NFL.

4. Marcus Wehr (Montana State, OL)

Montana State offensive lineman Marcus Wehr
Montana State OL Marcus Wehr / Garrett Becker (Montana State Athletics)

2024 Stats: Started 16 games at RG, 4 pressures allowed on 367 pass-blocking snaps

Scouting Report

Wehr’s lateral movement and zone-blocking instincts stand out. He maintains a square base and uses core strength to generate power at the point of attack. Though his reaction time in pass protection needs improvement, Wehr’s physicality and finishing ability make him a solid rotational prospect for zone-heavy NFL systems.

3. Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly, EDGE)

Cal Poly defensive lineman Elijah Ponder
Cal Poly DL Elijah Ponder / Cal Poly Athletics

2024 Stats: 41 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 1 FR, 14 QBHs, 2 PBUs

Scouting Report

Ponder’s versatility as an edge rusher stems from his play strength and functional bend. He uses violent hands to shed blockers and set the edge effectively. Despite occasional lapses in maintaining outside contain, Ponder’s ability to align at multiple positions and disrupt passing plays makes him an odd-front Sam linebacker prospect with rotational potential.

2. Charles Grant (William & Mary, OL)

William & Mary offensive lineman Charles Grant
William & Mary OL Charles Grant / William & Mary Athletics

2024 Stats: Started 12 games at LT, 10 pressures allowed on 372 pass-blocking snaps

Scouting Report

Grant’s lateral agility and athleticism make him a natural fit for zone-blocking schemes. His quickness allows him to reach defenders and pull effectively in the run game. While his pad level and knee bend need refinement, his core strength and foot speed position him as a quality NFL rotational prospect with guard versatility.

1. David Walker (Central Arkansas, EDGE)

Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker / Jhude Dizon (UCA Athletics)

2024 Stats: 68 tackles, 23 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 4 FFs, 8 QBHs, 6 PBUs

Scouting Report

Walker is an explosive edge rusher with a compact, powerful build. He disrupts the backfield with his stoutness and violent disengagement techniques. While limited by a lack of length, his speed-to-power move and core flexibility make him a highly effective pass rusher. Walker projects as a quality NFL rotational prospect, particularly in an odd-front Sam linebacker role.

Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.

