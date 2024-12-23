Top 10 HBCU Prospects Entering The 2025 NFL Draft
The 2024 HBCU football season concluded with Jackson State defeating South Carolina State in the 2024 Celebration Bowl.
With conference selections finalized and postseason awards distributed to the nation’s standout performers, the focus now shifts to the upcoming draft cycle. HBCU programs continue to produce NFL-caliber talent, and this year’s group of prospects showcases exceptional skill, versatility, and NFL potential.
While many projects as fringe NFL roster players or developmental prospects, their production, versatility, and special teams contributions position them as potential late-round draft picks or priority-free agents.
Below are the Top 10 HBCU prospects poised to make waves in the 2025 NFL Draft.
10. Carlvainsky Decius (Morgan State, CB)
2024 Stats: 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, six pass breakups
Decius combines athleticism, strong zone coverage skills, and exceptional route recognition. While he is physically strong in press-man situations, his tackling inconsistency and off-man struggles remain areas for improvement. Decius projects as a nickel specialist in NFL zone-heavy schemes.
9. Keshawn Toney (South Carolina State, TE)
2024 Stats: 28 receptions, 307 receiving yards, three touchdowns
Toney is a reliable tight end with strong hands and excellent contact balance after the catch. His versatility allows him to contribute as both a blocker and a receiver, particularly in shallow passing concepts. He projects as an inline tight end with developmental upside.
8. Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M, CB)
2024 Stats: 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, four pass breakups, one blocked kick
Bohler is an athletic outside corner with a lean, muscular frame. Known for his lateral quickness and long speed, he excels in zone coverage and run support. While his press-man skills and trigger response need development, Bohler’s recovery speed and special teams value solidify him as a fringe NFL prospect.
7. Aaron Smith (South Carolina State, LB)
2024 Stats: 95 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, two pass breakups
Smith is an instinctive inside linebacker with quick-trigger reactions and above-average short-area quickness. His blitzing ability and lateral speed stand out, but challenges with block disengagement and physicality limit him. He projects best in odd-front alignments as a depth option.
6. Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard, SAF)
2024 Stats: 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four passes defended
Gallop brings versatility and quick instincts to the box safety role. He displays strong coverage skills and a knack for disrupting plays in both run-and-pass situations. While he needs refinement as a tackler and blitzer, Gallop’s tools and special teams abilities make him a promising developmental safety prospect.
5. Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M, OL)
2024 Stats: Started 12 games at Left Tackle; 11 pressures on 448 pass-blocking snaps (PFF)
Standing tall with elite length and mobility, Vinson excels inzone blocking and pass protection. His arm length and athleticism give him a distinct edge, though he struggles with solo block consistency. NFL teams favoring zone-based schemes will find Vinson a valuable developmental tackle prospect.
4. Irv Mulligan (Jackson State, RB)
2024 Stats: 205 rushes, 1,245 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns
Mulligan is a compact running back with excellent contact balance, vision, and strong pass-blocking ability. His short-area burst and change of direction allow him to navigate through congestion effectively. While his top-end speed is average, Mulligan’s versatility as a runner, blocker, and receiver makes him an attractive fringe NFL roster option.
3. Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)
2024 Stats: 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick
Scouting Report
A robust and agile interior lineman, Williams combines exceptional mass with surprising burst and lateral quickness. He shines in run defense and makes notable special teams contributions. Projected as an even-front tackle, his skill set offers rotational value in NFL defensive schemes.
2. James Burgess (Alabama State, CB)
2024 Stats: 53 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, four interceptions, six pass breakups
Scouting Report
Burgess is a big, physical cornerback who excels in press-man coverage. His strong frame allows him to dominate in deep zones and run support, though he struggles with play recognition and fluidity. A proven special teams asset, Burgess’s skill set projects best in press-heavy defensive schemes.
1. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, SAF)
2024 Stats: 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups
Scouting Report
McDaniel is a physically imposing defensive back with a versatile skill set. Known for his aggressive play style and tackling ability, he thrives in zone coverage and special teams roles. McDaniel projects as an NFL rotational prospect, particularly as a nickel or box safety.
More FCS Football News
2024 FCS Playoffs: Semifinals Recap
2024 FCS Football Central All-American Team
2024 FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team
2024 FCS Playoffs: Official Bracket, Schedule, Scores
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.