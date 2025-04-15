2025 Cornell Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-6 (3-4 Ivy)
Head Coach: Dan Swanstrom (2nd season, 4-6)
Last Ivy League Championship: 1990
Cornell's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Cornell is below.
Sep. 20: at UAlbany
Sep. 27: at Yale
Oct. 4: Colgate
Oct. 11: at Harvard
Oct. 18: Bucknell
Oct. 25: Brown
Nov. 1: Princeton
Nov. 8: at Penn
Nov. 15: at Dartmouth
Nov. 22: Columbia
* Italics indicate conference matchups
