Fcs Football Central

2025 Cornell Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Caroline Sherman (Cornell Athletics)
In this story:

2024 Record: 4-6 (3-4 Ivy)
Head Coach: Dan Swanstrom (2nd season, 4-6)
Last Ivy League Championship: 1990

Cornell's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Cornell is below.

2025 Cornell Football Schedule

Sep. 20: at UAlbany

Sep. 27: at Yale

Oct. 4: Colgate

Oct. 11: at Harvard

Oct. 18: Bucknell

Oct. 25: Brown

Nov. 1: Princeton

Nov. 8: at Penn

Nov. 15: at Dartmouth

Nov. 22: Columbia

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Ivy