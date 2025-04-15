2025 Dartmouth Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 8-2 (5-2 Ivy)
Head Coach: Sammy McCorkle (3rd season, 14-6)
Last Ivy League Championship: 2024
Dartmouth's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Dartmouth is below.
2025 Dartmouth Football Schedule
Sep. 20: New Hampshire
Sep. 27: at Central Connecticut State
Oct. 4: at Penn
Oct. 11: Yale
Oct. 18: at Fordham
Oct. 25: Columbia
Nov. 1: at Harvard
Nov. 8: Princeton
Nov. 15: Cornell
Nov. 22: at Brown
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published