2025 Princeton Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 3-7 (2-5 Ivy)
Head Coach: Bob Surace (15th season, 81-59)
Last Ivy League Championship: 2021
Princeton's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Princeton is below.
2025 Princeton Football Schedule
Sep. 20: San Diego
Sep. 27: at Lafayette
Oct. 4: Columbia
Oct. 11: Mercer
Oct. 18: at Brown
Oct. 25: Harvard
Nov. 1: at Cornell
Nov. 8: at Dartmouth
Nov. 15: Yale
Nov. 22: at Penn
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published