Fcs Football Central

2025 Princeton Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Princeton Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 3-7 (2-5 Ivy)
Head Coach: Bob Surace (15th season, 81-59)
Last Ivy League Championship: 2021

Princeton's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Princeton is below.

2025 Princeton Football Schedule

Sep. 20: San Diego

Sep. 27: at Lafayette

Oct. 4: Columbia

Oct. 11: Mercer

Oct. 18: at Brown

Oct. 25: Harvard

Nov. 1: at Cornell

Nov. 8: at Dartmouth

Nov. 15: Yale

Nov. 22: at Penn

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Ivy