Live Updates: Montana State vs. North Dakota State In The FCS National Championship
Stay tuned for all live updates and analysis as North Dakota State takes on Montana State in the FCS National Championship game.
As always, there will be live game notes, analysis, and breakdown of the game as it happens. Keep the refresh button going as updates will be coming in quickly and consistently.
- Teams are warming up as we get ready to go for kickoff. Kickoff is at 6pm CT.
- It appears to be a sellout here at Toyota Stadium as we near kickoff. It looks to be a slight advantage for Bobcat fans with both fanbases represented well. Great atmosphere here in Frisco.
- NDSU will receive and we will get started here in Frisco. Cam Miller's chance first.
1st Quarter Updates
- Kickoff goes out of the back of the endzone. NDSU will start on their own 25.
- Cam Miller is on target early and moves the chains with an 8-yard completion
- Bryce Lance gets his first catch with a 14-yard reception and NDSU is in Bobcat territory
- 22 yard catch by Raja Nelson along the sideline and NDSU is in the redzone. Bison are winning at the LOS early
- Touchdown Bison! MSU defense gets a couple stops inside the 5 but can't keep Cam Miller out on third and goal. The NDSU quarterback dives and gets in the endzone. 7-0 NDSU.
- Cam Miller showing out early. He went 3-3 for 44 yards and added 16 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well. Now its Tommy Mellott's turn to answer.
- Scottre Humphrey held to short gains on first and second down. Huge third down play upcoming
- And there goes Tommy Mellott. Mellott gains 19 yards and a first down on a scramble
- Tommy Mellott goes to TE Rohan Jones on 3rd and five and the big TE drops it. NDSU thought they might have a fumble but after a quick conference it was called incomplete. The Bobcats punt and NDSU will take over on their own 8 yard line. Big stop for NDSU after Montana State had encroached on Bison territory.
- On a big third down play Cam Miller goes deep to Bryce Lance. The pass was broken up, but NDSU was bailed out with a pass interference call. 1st and 10 Bison on their own 30 yard line.
- Touchdown NDSU!!! On a huge 3rd and 4 the Bison go empty and Montana State completely left the middle of the field open. Cam Miller saunters 65 yards down the middle of the field and the Bison now lead 14-0.
- Montana State hasn't faced this kind of adversity since week 1 against FBS New Mexico. The Bobcats did come back and win that game but they likely need a response on this drive to keep themselves in it.
- Cam Miller already has 136 total yards. Statement from the Walter Payton runner-up.
- On the final play of the first quarter, Montana State hands the ball to Adam Jones and barely converts on 3rd and 2. The Bobcats will have the ball 1st and 10 on their own 35-yard line when the 2nd quarter starts. NDSU 14 MSU 0
2nd Quarter Updates
- Explosive plays are the name of the game right now. NDSU has two plays over 20 yards, while MSU has none. Bobcats need to find a way to open up the offense in the 2nd quarter
- After 2 runs we have another massive 3rd and 2 coming. The Bobcats still haven't completed a pass.
- Mellott stretches and just gets the first down on a power play. Montana State on the move and in NDSU territory
- Montana State is being held to 4 yards per play. The Bobcats average nearly 7 on the season.
- Third straight third and short conversion as Tommy Mellott evades Bison defenders and gets a first down.
- Montana State is started to find some running lanes after 2 6-yard runs by Adam Jones. 1st and 10 from the 22 yard line
- This time the Bison defense bows up and stops the Bobcats on third and short. An arduous 17-play 11 minute drive only ends in 3 points for Montana State. NDSU 14 MSU 3
- NDSU will take over on their own 24. Massive drive for this game