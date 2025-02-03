2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Howard DB Kenny Gallop Jr.
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 214 pounds
Career Statistics: 325 total tackles, 20 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 17 PBUs, 3 FFs, 2 FRs
Accolades: 2X FCS All-American Selection (2023-24), 4X All-MEAC Selection (2021-24), Aeneas Williams Award Winner (2023), 3X BOXTOROW HBCU All-American (2022-24), MEAC Defensive Player of the Year (2023), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
Kenny Gallop Jr. played football at Churchland High School, where he displayed his athleticism and versatility as a three-year varsity wide receiver and strong safety. He committed to Howard University in 2020. Gallop's collegiate career began in 2020 during a COVID-shortened season, when he appeared in two games as a freshman. By 2021, his role expanded as he split time between free safety and strong safety. He appeared in ten games and tallied 75 tackles, two tackles for loss, and four passes defended.
Gallop's breakout year came in 2022 when he started ten games and amassed 93 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and four passes defended. His performance earned him All-MEAC First-Team honors and a spot on the All-DraftHBCU Second Team. In 2023, Gallop played in 13 games, recording 59 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. His achievements earned him the prestigious MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award, the Aeneas Williams Award, and recognition as a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist. Gallop also earned multiple All-American honors.
Gallop's 2024 season was another strong showing. Over 12 games, he accumulated 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He earned All-MEAC honors for the fourth consecutive season and FCS All-American honors for the second season.
Scouting Report:
Kenny Gallop Jr. is a 5-foot-11, 220-pound safety whose game is defined by his instincts, versatility, and toughness. Gallop possesses above-average quickness, speed, and football IQ, making him effective in both coverage and run support. In coverage, Gallop excels in off-ball man schemes and is a reliable center fielder in deep zone assignments. His fluid hips and ability to read route concepts enable him to react quickly and stay in position. Gallop's quick change of direction and sharp awareness allow him to cover ground effectively, though his ability to contest passes in traffic could use refinement.
Against the run, Gallop demonstrates physicality and instincts, positioning himself well to make plays. His ability to diagnose plays and trigger downhill quickly is a strength, but his tackling technique can be inconsistent. He sometimes takes deficient angles or fails to finish tackles due to a lack of leg drive. Gallop is an aggressive defender, but his blitzing skills and ability to shed blockers need further development. He can struggle to disengage from bigger linemen or tight ends, limiting his effectiveness in the box against physical run schemes.
Gallop's versatility makes him a valuable asset on special teams. His athleticism and instincts allow him to contribute across multiple units. His ability to play both safety positions and perform specialized roles enhances his value as a depth player at the next level.
Projection:
Kenny Gallop Jr. projects as a Fringe NFL Roster Prospect with the potential to become a versatile backup safety and special teams contributor. His ability to excel in coverage and run support, combined with his football intelligence, makes him an appealing candidate for teams looking to add depth to their secondary.
Teams running zone-heavy or hybrid defensive schemes that value versatility will find Gallop to be a good fit. To solidify his place at the next level, Gallop will need to refine his tackling technique and improve his ability to shed blockers. If he can make these adjustments, he has the potential to become a valuable depth player and special teams standout in the NFL.
Overall, Kenny Gallop Jr. is a smart, versatile safety with a well-rounded skill set and growth potential. As he prepares for the transition to professional football, Gallop's combination of instincts, toughness, and versatility gives him a strong foundation to compete for a spot on an NFL roster.
