2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Morgan State DB Carlvainsky Decius
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
Career Statistics: 91 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 INTs, 13 PBUs, 2 FFs, 2 FRs
Accolades: First-Team All-MEAC (2024), Second-Team All-MEAC (2022), Aeneas Williams Award Watch List (2024), 2X Preseason All-MEAC Selection (2023-24)
Background Report:
Carlvainsky Decius is an emerging defensive back who has steadily developed into a playmaker throughout his collegiate career. Hailing from New Carrollton, Maryland, Decius attended Parkdale High School, where he was a two-sport athlete in football and basketball. His athleticism and competitive nature were evident early on, paving the way for his transition to the next level at Morgan State University in 2020.
Decius’ freshman season was canceled due to COVID-19, delaying his debut. However, he made up for lost time in 2021, appearing in 11 games and showcasing his defensive prowess. He recorded 36 tackles (30 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, and five pass breakups, proving himself as a disruptive force in the secondary.
In 2022, Decius further established himself as a playmaker, totaling 23 tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble in just eight games. His impressive performance earned him recognition, as he was named to the Phil Steele All-MEAC Third Team.
Decius continued his strong play in 2023, appearing in 10 games and recording 39 tackles (30 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His ability to impact both the passing game and run defense became increasingly evident. In 2024, Decius capped off his collegiate career with a strong senior season. Over 12 games, he posted 43 tackles (27 solo), three tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and instinctive defensive back.
Scouting Report:
Carlvainsky Decius is a cornerback with good size, athleticism, and strong zone coverage ability. His well-proportioned frame and muscular lower half provide the necessary strength to hold his own in both coverage and run support.
Decius possesses good acceleration, leaping ability, lateral quickness, and short-area burst, all of which aid his effectiveness in coverage and closing speed. His balance and fluidity allow him to maintain leverage in coverage, especially in zone schemes where he displays patience, strong route recognition, and reactive athleticism.
In press-man coverage, Decius effectively uses his hands and arm length to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. However, he struggles in off-man coverage, where his transitional quickness and recovery speed can be inconsistent. Improving his ability to mirror receivers without relying on physicality will be key to his development at the next level.
Decius has a physical presence at the catch point, using his toughness and awareness to effectively challenge throws. His ball skills and ability to break on passes make him a solid playmaker in zone coverage, but he will need to refine his ability to track and contest deep throws more consistently.
Against the run, Decius is a willing and aggressive defender on the perimeter. He engages blockers well and takes on ball carriers with toughness, but his tackling technique is inconsistent. At times, he leaves his feet too early, leading to missed tackles. Cleaning up his tackling form will be crucial in proving his reliability as a rotational corner or special teams contributor.
Decius’s special teams value enhances his NFL potential. His physicality and awareness translate well to kickoff and punt coverage units. His ability to contribute in multiple roles could help him secure a roster spot as a nickel cornerback or backup defensive back in press-heavy or zone-based schemes.
Projection:
Carlvainsky Decius projects as a Fringe NFL Roster Prospect who could play nickel cornerback in a press-man or zone-heavy scheme. His instincts, physicality, and ability to defend short and intermediate routes make him an appealing depth option for teams seeking a versatile defensive back.
Decius must focus on improving his tackling, refining his off-man coverage skills, and enhancing his deep-ball tracking ability. His willingness to play special teams could be his key to earning a roster spot and developing within an NFL system.
Final Summary:
Strengths: Good size, physical press ability, strong zone awareness, good short-area burst, high football IQ, special teams value
Weaknesses: Inconsistent tackling, struggles in off-man coverage, average deep-ball tracking, transitional stiffness in coverage
Best Fit: Nickel cornerback in a zone-heavy or press-man scheme, with contributions on special teams
Projection: Fringe NFL Roster Prospect, potential practice squad, or depth corner with room to develop
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.