2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Morgan State DL Elijah Williams
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 pounds
Career Statistics: 178 total tackles, 40.5 TFLs, 23 sacks, 3 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles
Accolades: 2X All-MEAC Selection (2022-23), 2X Preseason FCS All-American (2023-24), HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American (2022)
Background Report:
Elijah Williams played at Lincoln High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. As a defensive lineman, Williams quickly became a force to be reckoned with on the field. His senior year was particularly impressive, as he recorded 74 tackles, with 57 of those being solo efforts, over just ten games. Despite his strong performance, Williams wasn't heavily recruited from high school, which led him to commit to Morgan State University in 2021.
At Morgan State, Williams wasted no time making his presence felt. As a freshman, he played in 10 games, where he accumulated 52 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and even managed to defend a pass. His freshman season was just the beginning. In 2022, Williams took his game to the next level, playing in 11 games and racking up 60 tackles, with a staggering 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks, earning him first-team All-MEAC honors. His junior year in 2023 was no different; despite playing only nine games, Williams still managed 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one pass defended, and two forced fumbles. Once again, he was recognized as an All-MEAC First Team selection, solidifying his reputation as one of the conference's top defensive players.
Scouting Report:
Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 285 lbs, Elijah Williams is a defensive end built for the trenches. His stature may be considered average in height, but his mass and upper body strength are far from it. Williams has a powerful build, which he uses to engage and often overpower offensive linemen. His strength is complemented by above-average lateral quickness, allowing him to maneuver effectively along the line of scrimmage.
One of Williams' standout traits is his burst off the line, which, when combined with his violent hand usage, makes him a formidable force in run defense. He has a knack for anchoring against the run, using his strength to disengage from blockers and make plays in the backfield. While his pass rush arsenal may not be as diverse as some, his speed, power, and solid technique make him a consistent threat, particularly when lined up in an even front. Williams' versatility extends beyond his primary role on the defensive line. He is also a significant contributor to special teams.
However, there are some areas where Williams could improve. His pass rush flexibility and length are moderate, which could limit his effectiveness against more agile or technically sound offensive linemen. Additionally, while he is a well-rounded player, he may need to add more weight and refine his technique to transition successfully to the NFL, mainly if he is to play inside as a tackle in an even front.
Projection
Elijah Williams projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect. His strength, agility, and run defense capabilities make him an appealing option for teams looking to bolster their defensive line depth. Williams' best fit might be as an even front tackle, where his ability to anchor and disrupt could be maximized. While he may not be a day-one starter, his robustness and versatility make him a valuable addition to any defensive scheme that demands a blend of power and agility.
More FCS Football News
2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jackson State DB Robert McDaniel
Week 4 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 4 Ballot
FCS Football Recap: Week 3 Takeaways
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.