2025 Indiana State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 MVFC)
Head Coach: Curt Mallory (8th season, 24-55)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2014

Indiana State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Indiana, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.

2025 Indiana State Football Schedule

Aug. 28: McKendree

Sep. 6: Eastern Illinois

Sep. 13: at Indiana

Sep. 20: at Montana

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: at Southern Illinois

Oct. 11: South Dakota

Oct. 18: North Dakota State

Oct. 25: at North Dakota

Nov. 1: at South Dakota State

Nov. 8: Illinois State

Nov. 15: at Youngstown State

Nov. 22: Murray State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

