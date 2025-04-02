2025 Indiana State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 MVFC)
Head Coach: Curt Mallory (8th season, 24-55)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2014
Indiana State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Indiana, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Indiana State is below.
2025 Indiana State Football Schedule
Aug. 28: McKendree
Sep. 6: Eastern Illinois
Sep. 13: at Indiana
Sep. 20: at Montana
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: at Southern Illinois
Oct. 11: South Dakota
Oct. 18: North Dakota State
Oct. 25: at North Dakota
Nov. 1: at South Dakota State
Nov. 8: Illinois State
Nov. 15: at Youngstown State
Nov. 22: Murray State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
