2025 Murray State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 MVFC)
Head Coach: Jody Wright (2nd season, 1-11)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2002
Murray State's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Georgia State and Jacksonville State, two FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Murray State is below.
Aug. 30: at ETSU
Sep. 6: Southeastern Louisiana
Sep. 13: at Georgia State
Sep. 20: at Jacksonville State
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: at South Dakota
Oct. 11: Illinois State
Oct. 18: South Dakota State
Oct. 25: at Youngstown State
Nov. 1: Southern Illinois
Nov. 8: at Northern Iowa
Nov. 15: North Dakota
Nov. 22: at Indiana State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
