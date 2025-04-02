2025 Murray State Football Schedule

Fcs Football Central

2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 MVFC)
Head Coach: Jody Wright (2nd season, 1-11)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2002

Murray State's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Georgia State and Jacksonville State, two FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.

Aug. 30: at ETSU

Sep. 6: Southeastern Louisiana

Sep. 13: at Georgia State

Sep. 20: at Jacksonville State

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: at South Dakota

Oct. 11: Illinois State

Oct. 18: South Dakota State

Oct. 25: at Youngstown State

Nov. 1: Southern Illinois

Nov. 8: at Northern Iowa

Nov. 15: North Dakota

Nov. 22: at Indiana State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

