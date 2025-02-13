2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Illinois State DB Keondre Jackson
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Career Statistics: 225 total tackles, 14 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, 2 FFs, 2 FRs
Accolades: FCS All-American Selection (2024), 1st Team All-MVFC (2024), All-MVFC Honorable Mention (2023), Top DS Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week (National Team; 2025)
Background Report:
Keondre Jackson’s football journey began in Freeport, Illinois, where he developed into a defensive standout at Freeport High School, primarily as a cornerback. In his 2018 junior season, Jackson played in eight games and recorded 29 tackles, including 23 solo stops and one tackle for loss.
In his 2019 senior season, he took a significant step forward, appearing in six games and posting 59 total tackles, including 40 solo stops, three tackles for loss, and an impressive nine tackles per game average. His playmaking ability in run support and coverage caught the attention of Illinois State University, where he committed to continuing his career in 2020.
Jackson’s freshman year at Illinois State was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting his opportunities to make an early impact. Returning as a second-year freshman in 2021, he appeared in six games, logging four solo and three assisted tackles. His development accelerated in 2022 when he played in 11 games and recorded 46 total tackles, two pass deflections, one interception, 18 solo tackles, and 28 assisted tackles. Jackson’s 2023 junior season was his best yet, as he played in 10 games and posted 73 total tackles, two pass deflections, one interception, and a forced fumble.
By 2024, Jackson emerged as one of the most productive safeties in college football. Over 12 games, he amassed 99 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. His dominance as a physical enforcer near the line of scrimmage and his ability to generate turnovers made him a true impact player at the collegiate level.
Scouting Report:
Keondre Jackson is a strong safety known for his physicality, tackling ability, and zone coverage range. His muscular build and well-developed lower half provide the foundation for his play style, which is built on toughness, explosiveness, and high-impact tackling.
Jackson’s burst and acceleration allow him to trigger downhill quickly, making him a strong run defender in the box. His ability to read and react in zone coverage helps him close on receivers and ball carriers with good short-area quickness. While he has above-average route recognition, he can be late diagnosing routes, limiting his effectiveness in off-man coverage.
His best coverage abilities lie in shallow and intermediate zones, where he can react quickly, break on the ball with force, and deliver hits at the catch point. Jackson struggles when asked to play as a deep safety, as he lacks the top-end range and anticipation to defend vertical threats consistently.
In run defense, Jackson is highly effective near the line of scrimmage. He displays strong hands and upper-body strength to shock and shed blockers, allowing him to set the edge and disrupt plays in the backfield. His tackling form is sound, and he delivers powerful, jarring hits that often stop ball carriers in their tracks.
His ability to force fumbles is a key asset, as he consistently looks to dislodge the football with aggressive tackling. While Jackson has good versatility, his best role at the next level will likely be as a box safety or a sub-package linebacker. His instincts and physicality make him a great fit for defenses that value hard-hitting safeties who can contribute in run support and underneath coverage.
Projection:
Keondre Jackson projects as a Fringe NFL Rotational Prospect with a strong chance to earn a role as a downhill strong safety or hybrid linebacker in sub-packages. His tackling ability, physicality, and run support skills make him a valuable depth piece for teams looking to add a box defender with special teams upside.
To solidify his place at the next level, Jackson must continue refining his zone coverage awareness, improve his anticipation in route recognition, and develop more fluidity in off-man coverage. His aggression and tackling ability should immediately translate to special teams, which will likely be his entry point to an NFL roster.
Final Summary:
Strengths: Powerful tackler, good burst and acceleration, effective in shallow/intermediate zone coverage, strong in run defense, excellent short-area closing speed, special teams upside
Weaknesses: Lacks deep coverage range, late route recognition in man coverage, struggles in off-man assignments, limited recovery ability in space
Best Fit: Strong safety in a zone-heavy defense, sub-package linebacker, and special teams contributor
Projection: Fringe NFL Roster Prospect, potential rotational depth player, and special teams asset
