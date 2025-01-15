2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 305 pounds
Career Statistics: 62 Career Games, 2,776 Career Snaps, 4 Sacks Allowed, 29 Pressures Allowed
Accolades: Consensus FCS All-American (2024), First Team All-MVFC Selection (2024), HERO Sports Freshman All-American (2020-21), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
Hailing from Pierre, South Dakota, Grey Zabel made his mark as a dominant force on both sides of the line at T. F. Riggs High School. Zabel was a cornerstone of three consecutive state championship teams that amassed a stellar 31-5 record. As a two-time all-state performer and team captain his senior year, Zabel was named to the prestigious 2019 Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, capping off a prep career that included 84 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. In addition to football, Zabel showcased his athletic versatility by participating in baseball and basketball. He committed to North Dakota State University to play college football in 2020.
During the 2020-21 Spring season, he played in five games. By 2021, Zabel became a reliable contributor, appearing in 11 games as a backup. In 2022, he broke into the starting lineup, playing in all 15 games and earning seven starts on the offensive line. The 2023 season showcased Zabel's versatility and durability as he started all 15 games, beginning the year at left guard before transitioning to right tackle. In 2024, Zabel solidified his reputation as one of the top linemen in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), starting all 15 games and earning All-MVFC First-Team honors.
Scouting Report:
Grey Zabel is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman known for his aggression, versatility, and physicality. His frame provides good height but below-average weight for a typical offensive tackle. His explosive first step and quickness out of his stance enable him to establish early leverage, making him a force in the run game.
As a run blocker, Zabel is particularly effective. He plays with a nasty edge and a finisher's mentality, consistently driving defenders out of position and into opposite gaps. His leg drive and tenacity make him a strong asset in gap-blocking schemes, where his ability to seal defenders and create running lanes shines. Zabel also shows good pad level and efficient angles when climbing to the second level, using his strong hands to latch onto and control defenders. Zabel's ability to pull and move in space is another standout trait. He takes efficient paths and uses his athleticism to block second-level defenders effectively. However, his aggressive playstyle can sometimes lead to over-committing, resulting in balance issues and allowing defenders to shed blocks when he leans too heavily.
In pass protection, Zabel's performance is less consistent. While his foot quickness and physicality provide a solid foundation, he struggles with his set range and has difficulty countering quicker or more agile interior rushers. His anchor against larger defenders can also falter, leaving him vulnerable to power moves and inside counters.
Additionally, his punch lacks the force to stymie pass rushers immediately, and his ability to recover when beaten remains an area for improvement. Zabel's versatility across multiple positions—having played both guard and tackle—makes him a valuable prospect for teams looking for a lineman capable of adapting to various schemes. His skill set is best suited for man or zone-blocking schemes, where his aggression and movement skills can be maximized.
Projection:
Grey Zabel projects as a Fringe NFL Rotational Prospect. His best fit is likely at offensive guard. His tenacity and effectiveness in the run game, combined with his ability to play multiple positions, make him an appealing depth option for teams seeking versatility along the offensive line.
In summary, Grey Zabel is a durable, versatile offensive lineman with a relentless play style and the athleticism to excel in various blocking schemes. With further refinement in pass protection and added bulk to improve his anchor, Zabel has the potential to carve out a role at the next level as a dependable backup and situational starter.
