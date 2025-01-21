2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Dakota State QB Cam Miller
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 212 pounds
Career Statistics: 759-for-1094 (69%), 9,721 Passing Yards, 81 Passing TDs, 19 INTs, 2,277 Rushing Yards, 48 Rushing TDs
Accolades: 2X FCS All-American Selection (2023-24), 2X Walter Payton Award Finalist (2023-24), MVFC Offensive Player of the Year (2024), 2X All-MVFC Selection (2023-24), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025)
Background Report:
Cam Miller played baseball and football at Solon High School. As a senior, Miller showcased his versatility by passing for 2,436 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding 840 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. His performance earned him widespread recognition, and he was also a two-time all-state selection in baseball, setting a school record with a 0.60 ERA. Miller committed to North Dakota State University in 2020. He saw action in the final eight games of his freshman season, including two playoff starts. While he showed flashes of promise, completing 30 of 59 passes for 363 yards and rushing for 176 yards and four touchdowns, he also struggled with consistency, throwing three interceptions.
In 2021, Miller stepped into a larger role, starting the final eight games and completing 103 of 152 passes for 1,444 yards and 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also added 280 rushing yards and four touchdowns, highlighting his dual-threat capabilities. Miller's progression continued in 2022, as he started all 15 games and demonstrated his ability to contribute both through the air and on the ground. He passed for 1,975 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 561 yards and 15 touchdowns, proving to be a key playmaker in the Bison offense.
In 2023, Miller delivered his most productive season, starting all 15 games and completing 208 of 289 passes for 2,688 yards and 19 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He added 629 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2024, Miller started in 16 games, completing 258 of 351 attempts for 3,251 yards, 33 touchdowns, four interceptions, 145 carries, 631 yards rushing, and 12 rushing touchdowns. He was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year and finished second in voting for the Walter Payton Award.
Scouting Report:
Cam Miller is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback whose game is defined by good anticipation, functional mobility, and creativity when plays break down. His quick release and compact throwing motion allow him to deliver the ball efficiently, particularly on short and intermediate routes. Miller's arm strength is average, but he generates good velocity on intermediate throws, particularly over the middle of the field, where he excels against zone coverage. However, he struggles against man coverage, often failing to throw receivers open. His deep-ball accuracy is inconsistent, with a tendency to overthrow targets, especially on vertical routes.
In the pocket, Miller displays above-average quickness, allowing him to evade pressure and extend plays. His creativity and ability to throw on the move make him dangerous in out-of-structure situations, though his accuracy and arm strength diminish significantly when on the run. As a runner, Miller's functional athleticism allows him to contribute effectively on designed runs and scrambles. His decision-making as a rusher is solid, and his production on the ground is a testament to his dual-threat capabilities. However, his escapability may be limited at the NFL level against faster, more disciplined defenses.
Miller's decision-making and field vision need improvement. He often locks onto his primary target, resulting in turnover-worthy plays and missed opportunities to exploit defenses. He also tends to hold the ball too long, leading to unnecessary sacks and pressure situations.
Projection:
Cam Miller projects as an NFL Mini-Camp/Training Camp Only Prospect, best suited for a scheme emphasizing intermediate throws and designed quarterback runs. His ability to operate effectively against zone defenses, combined with his functional mobility, makes him an intriguing developmental option for teams looking for a versatile backup or practice squad quarterback.
Cam Miller is a creative and tough quarterback with the versatility to contribute in the right system. While his limitations may prevent him from becoming a long-term starter, his dual-threat ability and flashes of playmaking potential make him an intriguing candidate for NFL teams seeking depth and developmental talent at the quarterback position.
