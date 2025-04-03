2025 Northern Iowa Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-9 (1-7 MVFC)
Head Coach: Todd Stepsis (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2021
Northern Iowa's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Wyoming, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Northern Iowa is below.
2025 Northern Iowa Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Butler
Sep. 6: at Wyoming
Sep. 13: Eastern Washington
Sep. 20: at Utah Tech
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: North Dakota
Oct. 11: at South Dakota State
Oct. 18: South Dakota
Oct. 25: at Southern Illinois
Nov. 1: at Illinois State
Nov. 8: Murray State
Nov. 15: at North Dakota State
Nov. 22: Youngstown State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
