3-Star ATH Michael Farr Announces Commitment To South Dakota State
Three-star athlete Michael Farr announced his commitment to South Dakota State on Thursday.
Farr committed to the Jackrabbits over offers from Air Force, Central Michigan, North Dakota State, Wyoming, and multiple other FCS programs.
The 6-foot, 190-pound two-way athlete is from Case High School in Racine, Wisconsin. He is the No. 1 athlete and No. 11 player in Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Farr is ranked as the No. 148 athlete nationally in the class of 2026.
Farr earned first-team All-State, All-Region, and All-Conference honors as a defensive back and wide receiver. He finished his junior season with 48 receptions for 805 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Defensively, he added 42 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, and five pass breakups.
Farr is the highest-ranked commit in the Jackrabbits' 2026 class, which is also headlined by three-star safety Shane Veenhof.
He is also the third-highest-graded commit in South Dakota State history, trailing only wide receiver Landon Dulaney and safety Trey Ridley. Dulaney will be a true freshman for the Jackrabbits, while Ridley followed former head coach Jimmy Rogers to Washington State this offseason.
