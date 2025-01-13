Behind The Numbers: FCS National Championship Review
After each week of the 2024 FCS football season, we take you behind the numbers on some of the most important games of the week. We give you some of the most significant outliers compared to Success Rate each week.
Success Rate is a statistic that tracks how often a team is ‘successful’ on a down-to-down basis. It looks at how a team consistently performs. The Average Success Rate for a college football program is about 40%, while closer to 50% is considered excellent, and anything under 30% is deemed poor.
We want to compare these statistics to the results because chaotic things happen in college football. Weird turnovers, excessive penalties, and lucky plays can all skew the perception of a game and make the final score a poor indicator of overall performance. Success rate is a highly effective predictive measure for how a team will play in the future, rather than just evaluating the box score.
We take a look behind the numbers from last week's FCS National Championship game below.
North Dakota State 35, Montana State 32
North Dakota State
Montana State
Success Rate
46%
39%
Yards Per Play
6.8
6.4
Pressure%
53.12%
25%
TFL%
3.30%
3.40%
Red Zone TD%
100%
75%
3rd/4th Down%
66.67%
60%
North Dakota State won its 10th FCS National Championship on Jan. 6, defeating Montana State in an electric atmosphere at Toyota Stadium.
The Bison jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, building that into a 21-3 halftime lead before a late charge from the Bobcats. On the surface, this game looks extremely competitive. North Dakota State finished with 401 total yards compared to 393 yards for Montana State. The Bison posted 202 rushing yards on 5.6 yards per carry, while Montana State finished with 198 yards on 5.4 yards per carry. Both were also excellent on third downs, but North Dakota State won this game in the same place they have excelled all season: the margins.
Red zone efficiency was one of the biggest determining factors in this game. The Bison scored four touchdowns on four red zone attempts, while Montana State failed to capitalize on a critical red zone opportunity in the first half. Two factors contributed to North Dakota State's advantage.
The North Dakota State offensive line was able to dominate and generate push when it mattered in short-yardage situations. The other factor was wide receiver Bryce Lance, who was the best player on the field on Monday night. North Dakota State finished 8-for-12 on third-down opportunities, but even more impressively, the average distance on those plays was six yards. The Bison were 3-for-3 on third downs between five and nine yards. Many of those plays were made by Lance, including a massive third down catch at the end of the third quarter. Lance finished with nine receptions for 107 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The North Dakota State defense also excelled in the margins against the Bobcats. The Bison did not hit or sack Mellott often, but they consistently generated pressure, making him uncomfortable in the pocket. The Bison finished with a pressure rate of 53.1% and never allowed Mellott to set his feet early in the game.
On the other side, Montana State struggled to generate pressure on Cam Miller, posting a pressure rate of only 25%. Defensive lineman Toby Anene had an impressive performance, leading the Bison with eight pressures and a win rate of 28%. No other starting defensive lineman for either team had a win rate of over 15%.
North Dakota State also tackled extremely well, missing only seven tackles against the Bobcats. It was the first time the Bison missed 10 or fewer tackles since Northern Iowa in Week 10. North Dakota State's safeties were going to be challenged to make open-field tackles, which was a key part of the Bison victory. The top three safeties for the Bison only missed one tackle combined.
It always comes down to significant moments in championship games. Under the lights at Toyota Stadium, North Dakota State thrived, making plays in the biggest moments. They were more dependable, finishing with a success rate of 46%, while the Bobcats only posted a success rate of 39%.
Superstars always make plays in the biggest moments, which is precisely what Cam Miller and Bryce Lance did for the Bison. Combine that with an incredible performance from multiple other key players and you have another trophy headed to Fargo with the Bison. It was another example of the championship culture defining college football's greatest dynasty.
