Eight FCS Games Make ESPN's Top 100 College Football Games Of 2024 Season
The 2024 FCS football season ended on Jan. 6 as North Dakota State defeated Montana State in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX.
ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked the Top 100 games of the 2024 college football season, which featured multiple games at the FCS level. North Dakota State was featured in four of the eight FCS games on the list, including their comeback win over ETSU earlier this season. Abilene Christian's overtime thriller against Texas Tech was the only FCS vs. FBS game to be included in the rankings.
Below are the FCS games that were included in ESPN's Top 100 college football games of the 2024 season.
No. 98: Texas Tech 52, Abilene Christian 51 (OT)
In the only FBS vs FCS matchup on the list, Abilene Christian fell one-point short of a massive FBS upset against Texas Tech in Week 1. It helped launch the Wildcats to their first conference title at the FCS level, making their first appearance in the FCS Playoffs.
The Wildcats trailed 32-14 late in the second quarter, but outscored Texas Tech 17-6 in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. The Red Raiders stopped quarterback Maverick McIvor on a two-point conversion to secure the victory. McIvor had a dominant performance, posting 506 passing yards and three touchdowns. Running back Isaiah Johnson led the team with three rushing touchdowns, while Blayne Taylor posted 141 receiving yards and one touchdown.
No. 69: Dartmouth 44, Yale 43 (OT)
Despite trailing 30-7 late in the third quarter, Dartmouth outscored Yale 30-6 over the final 20 minutes of regulation. The 23-point comeback victory is the largest comeback in program history. It was a key win for the Big Green, who won a share of the Ivy League title for the second consecutive season.
Running back Q Jones scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the defense stopped Yale on a two-point attempt on its first possession of overtime. Yale kicker Nick Conforti missed two game-sealing field goals in the final three minutes. Quarterback Grayson Saunier led the Big Green with 276 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns.
No. 67: Youngstown State 41, No. 7 North Dakota 40 (OT)
Youngstown State stopped North Dakota on a two-point conversion to seal the win in an instant classic that featured nine lead changes and over 80 total points. Running back Tyshon King scored the game-winning touchdown in the first overtime period. It was one of the biggest upsets of the season, which led to North Dakota losing five straight games and missing the postseason.
The Penguins posted 334 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per game against the Hawks. Quarterback Beau Brungard led the rushing attack with 176 yards and three touchdowns, while also posting 72 passing yards and another touchdown. Youngstown State's defense forced two key turnovers, while holding North Dakota to only 3.3 yards per carry.
No. 66: Drake 30, San Diego 28
This game has massive championship implications despite being played in Week 5. The Bulldogs won the Pioneer League title by one game over San Diego, which makes Shane Dunning's 48-yard game-winning field goal even more impactful.
The Bulldogs led the Toreros 27-9 with 12:53 remaining, giving them a 97.1% win probability. However, they allowed 18 unanswered points, which gave San Diego a 28-27 lead late in the fourth quarter. After Drake failed to convert on 4th and 2 with 1:07 remaining, the Toreros had a 99.9% win probability.
Quarterback Luke Bailey led the Bulldogs on a 62-yard game-winning drive with only 44 seconds remaining. Bailey finished the game with 263 passing yards and two touchdowns, setting up Dunning's game-winning field goal. It was Drake's first home victory over San Diego since 2012.
No. 59: No. 4 South Dakota 29, No. 1 North Dakota State 28
North Dakota State led South Dakota 28-17 with less than four minutes remaining, but the Coyotes put together one of the best comebacks of the season. Quarterback Aidan Bouman led two scoring drives, capped a 25-yard touchdown pass to Javion Phelps with 12 seconds remaining. Bouman finished the game with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The win secured secured a share of the MVFC title for the first time in program history, while also being the first win over North Dakota State in the DakotaDome since 2002. It was also South Dakota's first win over a No. 1-ranked team since 2011, launching the Coyotes run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.
No. 58: No. 2 North Dakota State 35, No. 1 Montana State 32
North Dakota State extended the greatest dynasty in college football history, defeating Montana State for its 10th FCS National Championship. Despite holding a 21-3 halftime lead, the Bison survived a late surge from the Bobcats as time expired on Kaedin Steindorf's punt with seven seconds remaining.
Quarterback Cam Miller delivered on the biggest stage, completing 19-of-22 passes for 199 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 121 rushing yards, and two rushing scores. Wide receiver Bryce Lance had another stellar performance, leading the team with nine receptions for 107 receiving yards and one touchdown. The Bison defensive line dominated the game, generating pressure on over 50% of snaps.
No. 57: No. 2 North Dakota State 28, No. 3 South Dakota State 21
It was another classic game in the historic rivalry between the Bison and Jackrabbits. Wide receiver Bryce Lance had a career game with three receiving touchdowns, setting the single-season record for the Bison. Again, Miller was spectacular, recording 179 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. Lance's highlight reel touchdown catch secured the victory for North Dakota State with 4:02 remaining.
The Bison were impressive defensively, holding the Jackrabbits to only 2.3 yards per carry after an early Amar Johnson touchdown run. They also recorded 10 tackles for loss and pressured quarterback Mark Gronowski throughout the game. Defensive lineman Kody Huisman posted six tackels, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. Linebacker Logan Kopp led the Bison with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.
No. 56: No. 2 North Dakota State 38, ETSU 35
In a game that launched North Dakota State's national title run, the Bison scored 15 points in the final 1:59 to escape with the three-point victory. Quarterback Cam Miller scored the game-winning touchdown with 50 seconds remaining. He finished the game with 250 passing yards, 47 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
The Bison allowed 270 rushing yards, including 147 yards from Bryson Irby, but made key stops to secure the win, highlighted by linebacker Logan Kopp's game-sealing interception with 17 seconds remaining. Over the final five minutes, the Bison held the Buccaneers to 16 yards of total offense.
