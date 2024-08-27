ESPN SP+ Model Predicts Final Score For Colorado-North Dakota State
North Dakota State will face Colorado in one of the biggest Week 1 games of the 2024 college football season. The Buffaloes are currently 10-point favorites against the Bison, according to ESPN.
ESPN's Bill Connelly released his score predictions for all Week 1 FBS games using his SP+ formula. The model is a tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.
According to Connelly's formula, Colorado is projected to defeat North Dakota State 34-32. The model lists the Buffaloes as a two-point favorite, giving Colorado a 56% chance to defeat the Bison.
North Dakota State is 9-4 all-time against FBS opponents and has won six of their last seven matchups against FBS competition. The Bison also has one of the biggest FCS over FBS upsets in the past decade, as North Dakota State defeated No. 13 Iowa in 2016.
This will be the first matchup between Colorado and North Dakota State. The Bison are 3-1 against Big 12 opponents, including victories against Kansas (2010), Kansas State (2013), and Iowa State (2014).
Colorado will pay North Dakota State $700,000 for the Week 1 matchup in Boulder. Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.
