FCS Football Front Page: The Latest News, Notes, & Recruiting Updates (Feb. 3)
The FCS Football Front Page will deliver the biggest and most important storylines across the FCS during the offseason.
Each day we will bring you the top stories from around the country regarding FCS football. From coaching changes to recruiting updates, and everything in between the FCS Football Front Page has you covered.
South Dakota State Lands Former Nebraska Wide Receiver
Former Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced his commitment to South Dakota State on Sunday. He will have one season of eligibility remaining for the Jackrabbits.
Garcia-Castaneda saw action in 13 games last season for the Cornhuskers, posting 60 return yards on 11 punt returns. In three seasons, he recorded seven receptions for 137 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder started his career at Saddleback College, where he earned All-Conference honors in 2019. He led the team with 953 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns before transferring to New Mexico State. In two seasons with the Aggies, Garcia-Castaneda posted 42 receptions for 639 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
3-Star Cornerback Announces Commitment To Tarleton State
Three-star cornerback CJ Wells announced his commitment to Tarleton State on Sunday. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound cornerback is from Sachse High School in Sachse, Texas. He also stated that his recruitment is officially closed after announcing his commitment.
Wells is the No. 195 cornerback and No. 310 player in Texas, according to On3. He committed to Bowling Green but decommitted on May 20, before his senior season. He also held offers from Kentucky, Delaware, Grambling State, Rhode Island, Alabama A&M, and other FCS programs.
Wells earned first-team All-District and All-Area honors last season. He posted 33 tackles, 13 pass breakups, eight interceptions, and two forced fumbles for the Mustangs.
Former All-SWAC Linebacker Joins Michael Vick At Norfolk State
Former Alcorn State linebacker Stemarion Edwards announced his commitment to Norfolk State on Jan. 26. The 6-foot, 225-pounder will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
Edwards had a breakout season in 2024, earning second-team All-SWAC honors. He led the Braves with 91 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 interception and three forced fumbles. His 13.5 tackles for loss ranked No. 5 in the SWAC, while his 91 tackles ranked No. 3 in the conference.
In his two seasons at Alcorn State, Edwards recorded 153 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four forced fumbles. He is projected to be a key player for new defensive coordinator Terence Garvin, who will join Michael Vick's staff at Norfolk State.
