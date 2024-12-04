North Dakota State's CharMar Brown Wins 2024 Jerry Rice Award
North Dakota State running back CharMar Brown was named the 2024 Jerry Rice Award winner as the best freshman at the FCS level.
In 12 games, Brown recorded 965 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on 189 carries. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry and over 80 yards per game for the Bison. Brown finished the regular season as the highest-graded freshman running at the FCS level, ranking No. 5 nationally.
Brown is the second North Dakota State player to win the Jerry Rice Award, joining quarterback Trey Lance (2019). He will be honored at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.
Below is the final breakdown of the 2024 Jerry Rice Award voting results.
2024 Jerry Rice Award Voting
1. CharMar Brown, RB, North Dakota State: 21-13-6-3-2-183
2. Adam Jones, RB, Montana State: 16-18-6-4-0-178
3. Carson Conklin, QB, Sacramento State: 10-5-11-7-1-118
4. Andrew Zock, DL, Mercer: 2-7-7-11-4-85
5. Sanders Ellis, LB, Tennessee State: 1-1-5-4-9-41
6. Mark Hamper, WR, Idaho: 1-2-3-4-3-33
7. David Avit, RB, Villanova: 0-1-4-1-7-25
8. Derek Ganter Jr., S, Eastern Washington: 0-0-4-4-2-22
9. Elijah Owens, QB, Indiana State: 1-2-0-2-2-19
10. Collin Hurst, QB, Presbyterian: 1-1-1-1-4-18
11. C.J. Coombes, S, Wofford: 1-1-1-1-2-16
12. Travis Terrell Jr., RB, Jackson State: 0-1-2-2-1-15
13. Jaden Green, RB, Lehigh: 0-0-3-1-3-14
14. Christopher Jean, CB, Central Connecticut State: 0-2-0-0-5-13
15. Taron Dickens, QB, Western Carolina: 0-0-1-3-2-11
16. Jason Collins Jr., RB, Morgan State: 1-0-0-1-2-9
17. Josh Anglin, LB, North Alabama: 0-1-1-0-1-8
T18. Steve Hall, RB, Lindenwood: 1-0-0-0-1-6
T18. Finn Lappin, P, McNeese: 0-0-1-1-1-6
T20. Tariq Thomas, RB, Bucknell: 0-0-0-2-1-5
T20. Matthew Traynor, LB, Richmond: 0-0-0-2-1-5
22. Charles Battaglia, LB, Stonehill: 0-1-0-0-0-4
23. Drew VanVleet, QB, Dayton: 0-0-0-1-1-4
24. Malachi Henry, WR, Central Arkansas: 0-0-0-1-0-2
25. Matt Childs, RB, Brown: 0-0-0-0-1-1