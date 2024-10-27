FCS Football Recap: Week 9 Takeaways
South Dakota State Wins Overtime Thriller Over South Dakota
No. 3 South Dakota State escaped with a 20-17 overtime victory over No. 4 South Dakota, extending its home winning streak to 25 games. Running back Amar Johnson found the end zone on a 3-yard game-winning touchdown run in overtime.
The biggest storyline of this game was South Dakota State's defense, which held the Coyotes to 275 total yards and only allowed one offensive touchdown. South Dakota's inability to score points inside South Dakota State territory changed the game, including a costly interception by Travis Theis with less than five minutes remaining. Kicker Will Leyland missed a potential game-winning 46-yard field goal on South Dakota's final drive.
Quarterback Mark Gronowski showcased his playmaking ability in some of the biggest moments, completing 20-of-27 attempts for 163 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. The Jackrabbits were held to 3.8 yards per carry, but Angel Johnson posted a season-high 81 rushing yards. Amar Johnson led the Jackrabbits with two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.
Despite the loss, South Dakota showed the nation that the Coyotes are national championship contenders this season. Defensive lineman Mi'Quise Grace had an All-American performance, leading the Coyotes with two tackles for loss and one sack. His 15-yard defensive touchdown tied the game with less than five minutes remaining. Defensive back Dennis Shorter recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.
Mercer Rebounds With Statement Win Over Western Carolina
Despite trailing 24-7 in the second quarter, No. 14 Mercer scored 27 unanswered points to spark a comeback victory over No. 24 Western Carolina. It is the third win over a ranked opponent this season for the Bears, who control their destiny in the SoCon race.
Mercer's offense generated over 300 rushing yards and averaged over 7.5 yards per carry. Running back Dwayne McGee led the Bears with 223 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the second-most rushing yards in single-game program history. In his first career start, Whitt Newbauer completed 10-of-21 passes for 234 passing yards and two total touchdowns. Mercer's offense scored on seven of their final eight possessions, including 23 points in the second half.
After allowing 24 points on Western Carolina's first five drives, Mercer's defense held the Catamounts scoreless on six of their final eight drives. Defensive lineman Brayden Manley led the Bears with nine total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Western Carolina quarterback Cole Gonzales led the Catamounts with 395 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
Youngstown State Stuns No. 7 North Dakota In Upset Victory
It has been a disappointing season for Youngstown State, but the Penguins made waves with an upset over No. 7 North Dakota. Running back Tyshon King scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, while the Penguins stopped the Hawks on a two-point conversion to seal the game.
Everything started with Youngstown State's rushing attack, which finished the game with over 334 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Beau Brungard led the offense with 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He completed 8-of-12 attempts for 72 passing yards and one passing touchdown.
The Penguins recorded eight tackles for loss, holding the Hawks to 3.3 yards per carry. Devin Johnson led the defense with eight total tackles, while Michael Voitus recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. North Dakota wide receiver Bo Belquist had an outstanding performance, recording 10 receptions for 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Incarnate Word Takes Control Of Southland Conference
No. 10 Incarnate Word defeated Southeastern Louisiana 34-31, improving to 3-0 in conference play and taking control of the Southland race. After a 1-2 start, the Cardinals have won five consecutive games and have a chance to earn a Top 8 seed in the FCS Playoffs.
Quarterback Zach Calzada continued his impressive season, completing 21-of-31 attempts for 238 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Jalen Walthall and Roy Alexander combined for 10 receptions for 127 receiving yards, while Logan Compton posted a season-high 71 receiving yards.
Incarnate Word's defense shined, forcing three turnovers and scoring two defensive touchdowns. Defensive back Mason Chambers scored on a 50-yard interception return in the fourth quarter, while Marcus Brown recorded a 22-yard fumble recovery. Declan Williams and Mister Williams combined for 16 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. Kicker Riley Callaghan missed a potential 58-yard game-tying field goal as time expired, securing the win for the Cardinals.
Other Key Storylines Around The FCS:
- Stony Brook earned its first ranked win since 2021, defeating No. 16 William & Mary in a 35-13 upset. Running back Roland Dempster led the offense with 144 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Seawolves put together a dominant defensive performance, forcing four interceptions and holding the Tribe to only 3.4 yards per carry. Stony Brook's offensive line only allowed one tackle for loss and did not allow a sack, allowing Tyler Knoop to throw for over 240 yards and two touchdowns.
- No. 12 Central Arkansas defeated North Alabama 24-19 in a crucial UAC matchup. The Bears forced five turnovers, including three forced fumbles by defensive end David Walker. Walker posted nine total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. He set the new program record with 54.5 tackles for loss. Quarterback Will McElvain completed 21-of-31 passes for 250 passing yards, and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Malachi Henry had a stellar performance, recording two receptions for 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- No. 15 Rhode Island remained undefeated against the FCS with a 24-14 win over Maine. The Rams' defense recorded six sacks and held Maine's rushing attack to 1.9 yards per carry. Defensive tackle Carson Primrose led the Rams with two tackles for loss and two sacks. Quarterback Devin Farrell completed 13-of-24 attempts for 202 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
- No. 22 Dartmouth continues to find ways to win, improving to 6-0 with a win over Columbia. The Big Green have the nation's longest winning streak, winning their past nine games dating back to last season. Q Jones led the Big Green with 182 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Dartmouth's rushing attack rolled up over 270 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Defensive lineman Ejike Adele led the Big Green with nine total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.
- No. 20 North Carolina Central continued to roll through the MEAC with an impressive 16-7 victory over Morgan State. The Eagles held the Bears to only 204 yards of total offense, holding them scoreless until the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Thomas Johnson led the Eagles with 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Running back J'Mari Taylor had another outstanding performance with 196 rushing yards on 26 carries.
