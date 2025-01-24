Fcs Football Central

FCS Football: Top 25 FCS Teams In ESPN's Final SP+ Rankings

North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller
North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller / NCAA Photos
The 2024 FCS football season ended on Jan. 6 as North Dakota State defeated Montana State in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX.

ESPN's SP+ formula was created by Bill Connelly in 2008 and is described as a predictive and forward-facing model. The SP+ model is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.

Below are the final ESPN SP+ rankings for the 2024 college football season.

Final ESPN SP+ Rankings

1. Montana State (15-1): 29.2

2. South Dakota State (12-3): 28.2

3. North Dakota State (14-2): 26.6

4. South Dakota (11-3): 22.2

5. Delaware (9-2): 16.9

6. UC Davis (11-3): 15.3

7. Harvard (8-2): 15.2

8. Jackson State (12-2): 14.8

9. Mercer (11-3): 14.2

10. Incarnate Word (11-3): 13.9

11. UT Martin (9-5): 13.6

T-12. Richmond (10-3): 12.1

T-12. Stephen F. Austin (7-5): 12.1

14. Montana (9-5): 12.0

15. North Carolina Central (8-3): 11.6

16. Northern Arizona (8-5): 11.4

17. Idaho (10-4): 11.1

18. Missouri State (8-4): 11.0

19. Yale (7-3): 10.8

20. Tarleton State (10-4): 10.3

21. SEMO (9-4): 10.2

22. Chattanooga (7-5): 10.0

23. Illinois State (10-4): 9.4

24. Dartmouth (8-2): 8.7

25. Villanova (10-4): 8.5

Final SP+ Offensive Rankings

1. Montana State (45.4)

2. North Dakota State (44.3)

3. South Dakota State (40.8)

4. South Dakota (39.9)

T-5. Missouri State (39.1)

T-5. Harvard (39.1)

7. Yale (38.6)

8. Eastern Washington (38.1)

9. Jackson State (37.6)

10. Monmouth (37.0)

T-11. UC Davis (36.9)

T-11. UT Martin (36.9)

13. Delaware (36.5)

14. Montana (35.8)

15. Incarnate Word (35.0)

16. North Dakota (34.7)

17. SEMO (34.5)

18. Western Illinois (34.2)

19. Western Carolina (34.0)

20. Abilene Christian (33.8)

21. Idaho State (33.7)

22. Tarleton State (33.6)

23. Idaho (33.5)

24. Mercer (33.1)

T-25. Illinois State (32.7)

T-25. Sacramento State (32.7)

Final SP+ Defensive Rankings

1. South Dakota State (12.5)

2. Montana State (16.2)

3. Richmond (16.4)

4. Villanova (16.8)

5. Columbia (17.5)

T-6. North Dakota State (17.7)

T-6. South Dakota (17.7)

T-8. Stephen F. Austin (18.2)

T-8. Northern Arizona (18.2)

T-10. Rhode Island (18.8)

T-10. Mercer (18.8)

12. Chattanooga (18.9)

13. Delaware (19.6)

14. New Hampshire (20.3)

15. North Carolina Central (20.4)

T-16. Dayton (20.7)

T-16. Central Connecticut State (20.7)

18. Saint Francis (20.8)

T-19. Incarnate Word (21.1)

T-19. ETSU (21.1)

T-21. Lehigh (21.2)

T-21. Alabama State (21.2)

23. Eastern Kentucky (21.3)

24. Robert Morris (21.4)

25. UC Davis (21.6)

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

