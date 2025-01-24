FCS Football: Top 25 FCS Teams In ESPN's Final SP+ Rankings
The 2024 FCS football season ended on Jan. 6 as North Dakota State defeated Montana State in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX.
ESPN's SP+ formula was created by Bill Connelly in 2008 and is described as a predictive and forward-facing model. The SP+ model is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.
Below are the final ESPN SP+ rankings for the 2024 college football season.
Final ESPN SP+ Rankings
1. Montana State (15-1): 29.2
2. South Dakota State (12-3): 28.2
3. North Dakota State (14-2): 26.6
4. South Dakota (11-3): 22.2
5. Delaware (9-2): 16.9
6. UC Davis (11-3): 15.3
7. Harvard (8-2): 15.2
8. Jackson State (12-2): 14.8
9. Mercer (11-3): 14.2
10. Incarnate Word (11-3): 13.9
11. UT Martin (9-5): 13.6
T-12. Richmond (10-3): 12.1
T-12. Stephen F. Austin (7-5): 12.1
14. Montana (9-5): 12.0
15. North Carolina Central (8-3): 11.6
16. Northern Arizona (8-5): 11.4
17. Idaho (10-4): 11.1
18. Missouri State (8-4): 11.0
19. Yale (7-3): 10.8
20. Tarleton State (10-4): 10.3
21. SEMO (9-4): 10.2
22. Chattanooga (7-5): 10.0
23. Illinois State (10-4): 9.4
24. Dartmouth (8-2): 8.7
25. Villanova (10-4): 8.5
Final SP+ Offensive Rankings
1. Montana State (45.4)
2. North Dakota State (44.3)
3. South Dakota State (40.8)
4. South Dakota (39.9)
T-5. Missouri State (39.1)
T-5. Harvard (39.1)
7. Yale (38.6)
8. Eastern Washington (38.1)
9. Jackson State (37.6)
10. Monmouth (37.0)
T-11. UC Davis (36.9)
T-11. UT Martin (36.9)
13. Delaware (36.5)
14. Montana (35.8)
15. Incarnate Word (35.0)
16. North Dakota (34.7)
17. SEMO (34.5)
18. Western Illinois (34.2)
19. Western Carolina (34.0)
20. Abilene Christian (33.8)
21. Idaho State (33.7)
22. Tarleton State (33.6)
23. Idaho (33.5)
24. Mercer (33.1)
T-25. Illinois State (32.7)
T-25. Sacramento State (32.7)
Final SP+ Defensive Rankings
1. South Dakota State (12.5)
2. Montana State (16.2)
3. Richmond (16.4)
4. Villanova (16.8)
5. Columbia (17.5)
T-6. North Dakota State (17.7)
T-6. South Dakota (17.7)
T-8. Stephen F. Austin (18.2)
T-8. Northern Arizona (18.2)
T-10. Rhode Island (18.8)
T-10. Mercer (18.8)
12. Chattanooga (18.9)
13. Delaware (19.6)
14. New Hampshire (20.3)
15. North Carolina Central (20.4)
T-16. Dayton (20.7)
T-16. Central Connecticut State (20.7)
18. Saint Francis (20.8)
T-19. Incarnate Word (21.1)
T-19. ETSU (21.1)
T-21. Lehigh (21.2)
T-21. Alabama State (21.2)
23. Eastern Kentucky (21.3)
24. Robert Morris (21.4)
25. UC Davis (21.6)
