FCS Football: Top 25 Teams Of The Frisco Era
A 15-year run (2010-24) in Frisco, TX comes to an end next season as the FCS National Championship game moves to Nashville, TN. We wanted to honor the "Frisco Era" and take a look at the best FCS teams of the past 15 seasons.
Instead of just subjectively ranking teams based on personal opinion, we developed a formula that includes multiple important factors. Our rankings included Adjusted Margin of Victory, Strength of Schedule, Points Per Drive, and Yards Per Play. We adjusted average margin of victory to account for strength of opponent, which prevented a blowout victory over an overmatched opponent from skewing the analysis.
It should be noted that each team was evaluated over the entire season in this analysis. This led to some teams being ranked ahead of opponents they lost to in the season, most notably Montana State over North Dakota State this season. It is important to remember that other factors influence the results of a single game, and anything can happen on the field. There are multiple examples of underdogs winning an individual game, plus matchups are essential when analyzing on-field matchups between two teams.
The rankings include 11 North Dakota State teams, while South Dakota State, Eastern Washington, and James Madison feature multiple teams. The Top 25 teams of the 'Frisco Era' are below.
Honorable Mentions: 2011 Sam Houston State, 2018 South Dakota State, 2020 Sam Houston State, 2014 Illinois State, 2010 Delaware
25. 2011 North Dakota State (29.21)
2011 North Dakota State finished 14-1 after defeating Sam Houston State 17-6 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Brock Jensen (QB): 2,524 passing yards, 173 rushing yards, 23 total TDs
Sam Ojuri (RB): 187 carries, 1,105 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs
DJ McNorton (RB): 197 carries, 1,020 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs
Marcus Williams (DB): 53 total tackles, 15 PBUs, 7 INTs
Chad Wilson (LB): 99 total tackles, 9 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT
Coulter Boyer (DL): 51 total tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 9 sacks, 10 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 15.2
SOS: 26.09
Points Per Drive: 2.66
PPD Allowed: 1.16
24. 2015 Jacksonville State (30.33)
2015 Jacksonville State finished 13-2 after losing to North Dakota State 37-10 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Eli Jenkins (QB): 2,788 passing yards, 1,161 rushing yards, 36 total TDs
Troymaine Pope (RB): 218 carries, 1,788 rushing yards, 19 rushing TDs
Josh Barge (WR): 92 receptions, 1,145 receiving yards, 11 receiving TDs
Brandon Bender (S): 102 total tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 4 PBUs, 2 INTs
Dawson Wells (LB): 99 total tackles, 12 TFLs, 3 INTs, 4 PBUs
Chris Landrum (DL): 64 total tackles, 19 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 6 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 14.2
SOS: 28.22
Points Per Drive: 2.91
PPD Allowed: 1.39
23. 2012 North Dakota State (32.80)
2012 North Dakota State finished 14-1 after defeating Sam Houston State 39-13 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Brock Jensen (QB): 2,331 passing yards, 357 rushing yards, 29 total TDs
Sam Ojuri (RB): 215 carries, 1,047 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs
Zach Vraa (WR): 44 receptions, 606 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs
Marcus Williams (DB): 39 total tackles, 4 PBUs, 7 INTs
Grant Olson (LB): 148 total tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks
Calton Littlejohn (LB): 86 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 4 FFs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 14.0
SOS: 29.87
Points Per Drive: 2.98
PPD Allowed: 0.91
22. 2016 Eastern Washington (33.12)
2016 Eastern Washington finished 12-2 after losing to Youngstown State 40-38 in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Key Players:
Gage Gubrud (QB): 5,160 passing yards, 606 rushing yards, 53 total TDs
Cooper Kupp (WR): 117 receptions, 1,700 receiving yards, 17 receiving TDs
Kendrick Bourne (WR): 79 receptions, 1,201 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs
Mitch Fettig (DB): 96 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs
Zach Bruce (LB): 115 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 INTs
Miquiyah Zamora (LB): 109 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 PBUs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 14.14
SOS: 35.32
Points Per Drive: 3.29
PPD Allowed: 2.0
21. 2016 James Madison (33.38)
2016 James Madison finished 14-1 after defeating Youngstown State 28-14 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Bryan Schor (QB): 3,002 passing yards, 569 rushing yards, 39 total TDs
Khalid Abdullah (RB): 298 carries, 1,809 rushing yards, 22 rushing TDs
Brandon Ravenel (WR): 45 receptions, 720 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs
Raven Greene (DB): 70 total tackles, 6 INTs, 7 PBUs
Gage Steele (LB): 104 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT
Brandon Hereford (LB): 96 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 4 PBUs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 13.67
SOS: 30.88
Points Per Drive: 3.59
PPD Allowed: 1.67
20. 2021 South Dakota State (33.70)
2021 South Dakota State finished 11-4 after losing to Montana State 31-17 in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Key Players:
Pierre Strong Jr. (RB): 240 carries, 1,686 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs
Jaxon Janke (WR): 72 receptions, 1,176 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs
Tucker Kraft (TE): 65 receptions, 773 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs
Reece Winkelman (DL): 33 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 5.5 sacks
Adam Bock (LB): 125 total tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 INTs
Caleb Sanders (DL): 34 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 7 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 11.13
SOS: 44.11
Points Per Drive: 3.19
PPD Allowed: 1.75
19. 2015 North Dakota State (34.67)
2015 North Dakota State finished 13-2 after defeating Jacksonville State 37-10 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Carson Wentz (QB): 1,651 passing yards, 294 rushing yards, 23 total TDs
King Frazier (RB): 219 carries, 1,158 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs
RJ Urzendowski (WR): 48 receptions, 669 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs
CJ Smith (DB): 38 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 4 INTs, 16 PBUs
Nick DeLuca (LB): 135 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs
Greg Menard (DL): 48 total tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 10 sacks, 15 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 14.6
SOS: 35.14
Points Per Drive: 2.58
PPD Allowed: 1.23
18. 2022 Sacramento State (35.46)
2022 Sacramento State finished 12-1 after losing to Incarnate Word 66-63 in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Key Players:
Jake Dunniway (QB): 58.9% comp, 2,417 passing yards, 19 passing TDs
Asher O'Hara (QB): 873 passing yards, 937 rushing yards, 30 total TDs
Cam Skattebo (RB): 196 carries, 1,373 rushing yards, 10 total TDs
Marte Mapu (DB): 76 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs
Armon Bailey (LB): 88 total tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 4 PBUs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 13.62
SOS: 40.77
Points Per Drive: 3.41
PPD Allowed: 2.03
17. 2023 North Dakota State (35.94)
2023 North Dakota State finished 11-4 after losing to Montana 31-29 in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Key Players:
Cam Miller (QB): 2,688 passing yards, 629 rushing yards, 32 total TDs
TaMerick Williams (RB): 124 carries, 767 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs
Eli Green (WR): 45 receptions, 877 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs
Cole Wisniewski (DB): 92 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 8 INTs, 5 PBUs
Logan Kopp (LB): 85 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 2 FFs
Jake Kava (DL): 52 total tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 8 sacks
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 12.33
SOS: 40.99
Points Per Drive: 3.73
PPD Allowed: 1.86
16. 2013 Eastern Illinois (36.61)
2013 Eastern Illinois finished 12-2 after losing to Towson 49-39 in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Key Players:
Jimmy Garoppolo (QB): 66% comp, 5,050 passing yards, 53 passing TDs
Shepard Little (RB): 217 carries, 1,551 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs
Erik Lora (WR): 123 receptions, 1,544 receiving yards, 19 receiving TDs
Jourdan Wickliffe (DB): 91 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 8 PBUs, 4 FFs
Dino Fanti (DL): 45 total tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 4 PBUs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 16.79
SOS: 30.38
Points Per Drive: 3.13
PPD Allowed: 1.45
15. 2014 North Dakota State (37.14)
2014 North Dakota State finished 15-1 after defeating Illinois State 29-27 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Carson Wentz (QB): 3,111 passing yards, 642 rushing yards, 31 total TDs
John Crockett (RB): 368 carries, 1,994 rushing yards, 21 rushing TDs
Zach Vraa (WR): 42 receptions, 637 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs
Kyle Emanuel (DL): 97 total tackles, 32.5 TFLs, 19.5 sacks, 3 FFs
Calton Littlejohn (LB): 117 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FFs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 14.31
SOS: 35.65
Points Per Drive: 2.92
PPD Allowed: 1.17
14. 2018 Eastern Washington (37.61)
2018 Eastern Washington finished 12-3 after losing to North Dakota State 38-24 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Eric Barriere (QB): 2,450 passing yards, 613 rushing yards, 32 total TDs
Sam McPherson (RB): 204 carries, 1,510 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs
Nsimba Webster (WR): 84 receptions, 1,379 receiving yards, 11 receiving TDs
Chris Ojoh (LB): 105 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 6 QBHs
Ketner Kupp (LB): 115 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs
Josh Lewis (DB): 62 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 5 INTs, 12 PBUs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 12.93
SOS: 41.71
Points Per Drive: 3.14
PPD Allowed: 1.63
13. 2017 James Madison (38.82)
2017 James Madison finished 14-1 after losing to North Dakota State 17-13 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Bryan Schor (QB): 3,222 passing yards, 322 rushing yards, 33 total TDs
Marcus Marshall (RB): 163 carries, 850 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs
Riley Stapleton (WR): 42 receptions, 615 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs
Jimmy Moreland (DB): 68 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 8 INTs, 14 PBUs
Kyre Hawkins (LB): 111 total tackles, 14 TFLs, 7 sacks, 9 PBUs
Rashad Robinson (DB): 51 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 7 INTs, 9 PBUs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 17.33
SOS: 32.17
Points Per Drive: 2.45
PPD Allowed: 0.76
12. 2021 James Madison (40.12)
2021 James Madison finished 12-2 after losing to North Dakota State 20-14 in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Key Players:
Cole Johnson (QB): 68% comp, 3,779 passing yards, 47 total TDs
Kris Thornton (WR): 83 receptions, 1,097 receiving yards, 13 receiving TDs
Antwane Wells Jr. (WR): 83 receptions, 1,250 receiving yards, 15 receiving TDs
Bryce Carter (DL): 53 total tackles, 21 TFLs, 9 sacks, 3 FFs
Isaac Ukwu (DL): 43 total tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 9 sacks, 2 FFs
Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (LB): 116 total tackles, 9 TFLs, 4 INTs, 4 PBUs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 15.4
SOS: 38.19
Points Per Drive: 3.05
PPD Allowed: 1.20
11. 2024 South Dakota State (40.59)
2024 South Dakota State finished 12-3 after losing to North Dakota State 28-21 in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Key Players:
Mark Gronowski (QB): 2,719 passing yards, 380 rushing yards, 33 total TDs
Amar Johnson (RB): 193 carries, 1,222 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs
Griffin Wilde (WR): 70 receptions, 1,147 receiving yards, 12 receiving TDs
Adam Bock (LB): 102 total tackles, 9 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 INTs
Caleb Francl (LB): 78 total tackles, 11 TFLs, 1 sack, 7 PBUs, 4 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 14.4
SOS: 39.11
Points Per Drive: 3.26
PPD Allowed: 1.25
10. 2024 North Dakota State (42.17)
2024 North Dakota State finished 13-2 after defeating Montana State 35-32 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Cam Miller (QB): 3,251 passing yards, 631 rushing yards, 45 total TDs
CharMar Brown (RB): 244 carries, 1,181 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs
Bryce Lance (WR): 75 receptions, 1,071 receiving yards, 17 receiving TDs
Logan Kopp (LB): 73 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs
Eli Mostaert (DL): 56 total tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 5 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 15.73
SOS: 40.47
Points Per Drive: 3.78
PPD Allowed: 1.90
9. 2019 James Madison (42.62)
2019 James Madison finished 14-2 after losing to North Dakota State 28-20 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Ben DiNucci (QB): 3,441 passing yards, 569 rushing yards, 36 total TDs
Percy Obese-Agyei (RB): 259 carries, 1,216 rushing yards, 19 rushing TDs
Brandon Polk (WR): 74 receptions, 1,179 receiving yards, 11 receiving TDs
John Daka (DL): 67 total tackles, 28 TFLs, 16.5 sacks, 13 QBHs, 4 FFs
Ron'Dell Carter (DL): 66 total tackles, 27 TFLs, 12 sacks, 13 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 16.56
SOS: 36.92
Points Per Drive: 3.46
PPD Allowed: 1.30
8. 2017 North Dakota State (42.62)
2017 North Dakota State finished 14-1 after defeating James Madison 17-13 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Easton Stick (QB): 2,466 passing yards, 663 rushing yards, 40 total TDs
Bruce Anderson (RB): 234 carries, 1,216 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs
RJ Urzendowski (WR): 38 receptions, 610 receiving yards, 8 receiving TDs
Jabril Cox (LB): 75 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 3 FRs
Nick DeLuca (LB): 74 total tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 FFs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 16.6
SOS: 36.38
Points Per Drive: 3.28
PPD Allowed: 0.92
7. 2024 Montana State (45.43)
2024 Montana State finished 15-1 after losing to North Dakota State 35-32 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Tommy Mellott (QB): 2,759 passing yards, 1,050 rushing yards, 46 total TDs
Scottre Humphrey (RB): 199 carries, 1,386 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs
Adam Jones (RB): 184 carries, 1,172 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs
Brody Grebe (DL): 42 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 5 PBUs, 8 QBHs
McCade O'Reilly (LB): 77 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 PBUs, 6 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 17.69
SOS: 36.09
Points Per Drive: 3.82
PPD Allowed: 1.59
6. 2022 South Dakota State (46.08)
2022 South Dakota State finished 14-1 after defeating North Dakota State 45-21 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Mark Gronowski (QB): 2,967 passing yards, 408 rushing yards, 38 total TDs
Isaiah Davis (RB): 249 carries, 1,451 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs
Jaxon Janke (WR): 60 receptions, 857 receiving yards, 9 receiving TDs
Reece Winkelman (DL): 35 total tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 8 sacks, 3 PBUs
Jason Freeman (LB): 84 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 INTs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 16.07
SOS: 43.19
Points Per Drive: 3.11
PPD Allowed: 1.32
5. 2013 North Dakota State (47.16)
2013 North Dakota State finished 15-0 after defeating Towson 35-7 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Brock Jensen (QB): 2,793 passing yards, 479 rushing yards, 44 total TDs
John Crockett (RB): 190 carries, 1,277 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs
Sam Ojuri (RB): 214 carries, 1,398 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs
Christian Dudzik (DB): 56 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 6 INTs, 6 PBUs
Calton Littlejohn (LB): 89 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 7 PBUs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 19.2
SOS: 32.74
Points Per Drive: 3.26
PPD Allowed: 0.88
4. 2021 North Dakota State (48.63)
2021 North Dakota State finished 14-1 after defeating Montana State 38-10 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Cam Miller (QB): 1,444 passing yards, 280 rushing yards, 18 total TDs
TaMerik Williams (RB): 123 carries, 772 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs
Christian Watson (WR): 43 receptions, 801 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs
Dawson Weber (S): 50 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 INTs, 4 PBUs
Jackson Hankey (LB): 98 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 4 PBUs
Brayden Thomas (DE): 30 total tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 9 sacks
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 17.27
SOS: 39.21
Points Per Drive: 3.21
PPD Allowed: 1.01
3. 2019 North Dakota State (50.63)
2019 North Dakota State finished 16-0 after defeating James Madison 28-20 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Trey Lance (QB): 2,786 passing yards, 1,100 rushing yards, 42 total TDs
Ty Brooks (RB): 133 carries, 968 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs
Christian Watson (WR): 34 receptions, 732 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs
Michael Tutsie (DB): 105 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 7 INTs, 2 PBUs
Jackson Hankey (LB): 127 total tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 QBHs
Derrek Tuszka (DL): 48 total tackles, 19 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 5 PBUs, 7 QBHs
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 19.25
SOS: 35.49
Points Per Drive: 3.59
PPD Allowed: 1.12
2. 2023 South Dakota State (53.07)
2023 South Dakota State finished 15-0 after defeating Montana 23-3 in the FCS National Championship.
Key Players:
Mark Gronowski (QB): 3,058 passing yards, 402 rushing yards, 37 total TDs
Isaiah Davis (RB): 236 carries, 1,578 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs
Jadon Janke (WR): 57 receptions, 946 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs
Tucker Large (S): 49 total tackles, 9 PBUs, 4 INTs
Isaiah Stalbird (LB): 80 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3 sacks
Cade Terveer (DL): 22 total tackles, 9 TFLs, 7 sacks
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 19.0
SOS: 36.32
Points Per Drive: 3.67
PPD Allowed: 0.95
1. 2018 North Dakota State (56.63)
2018 North Dakota State finished 15-0 after defeating Eastern Washington 38-24 in the FCS National Championship
Key Players:
Easton Stick (QB): 2,752 passing yards, 677 rushing yards, 45 total TDs
Lance Dunn (RB): 880 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs, 3 receiving TDs
Darius Shepherd (WR): 62 receptions, 1,065 receiving yards, 9 receiving TDs
Robbie Grimsley (S): 84 total tackles, 12 PBUs, 6 INTs
Jabril Cox (LB): 91 total tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 4 INTs
Greg Menard (DL): 40 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks
Key Stats:
Adjusted Point Margin: 20.33
SOS: 39.47
Points Per Drive: 3.54
PPD Allowed: 0.97
