Former Fordham RB Julius Loughridge Transfers To South Dakota State
Former Fordham running back Julius Loughridge announced his commitment to South Dakota State on Monday.
Loughridge spent four seasons at Fordham, earning first-team All-Patriot League honors in back-to-back seasons. He had a breakout sophomore season, rushing for 932 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
Loughridge became the 11th player in Fordham history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in 2023, leading the Rams with 1,146 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. He established himself as one of the best running backs in the nation with another 1,000-yard season in 2024.
In 34 career games, Loughridge recorded 3,122 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 368 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He topped the 100-yard mark in 15 of his 34 games with the Rams.
He is the second transfer portal addition in the past 24 hours, joining former Sacramento State tight end Coleman Kuntz.
The Jackrabbits lost their top four running backs following the 2024 season. Angel Johnson, Kirby Vorhees, and Maxwell Woods followed head coach Jimmy Rogers to Washington State, while Amar Johnson recently signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers.
Loughridge is expected to be the starter at running back for the Jackrabbits next season. South Dakota State added former Wisconsin running back Nate White in the first portal window, while Brenden Begeman and Quinton Renfro also return to the running back room.
