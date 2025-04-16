Fcs Football Central

Illinois State Wide Receiver Xavier Loyd Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Illinois State wide receiver Xavier Loyd
Illinois State wide receiver Xavier Loyd / Illinois State Athletics
The spring transfer portal window is here, and Illinois State suffered a major loss on Tuesday.

Illinois State wide receiver Xavier Loyd officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. The 6-foot-2, 197-pounder will have one season of eligibility remaining.

This is Loyd's second stint in the transfer portal after leaving Kansas State after the 2023 season. He spent three seasons with the Wildcats, seeing action in only 10 games after redshirting as a true freshman.

In his lone season with the Redbirds, Loyd posted 66 receptions, 912 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. All those marks ranked second on the team, trailing only All-Conference wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz.

Loyd was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team and was an All-MVFC honorable mention selection.

Despite Loyd's departure, Illinois State will still have plenty of talent at wide receiver. Sobkowicz is set to lead the receiving core after posting over 2,400 receiving yards the past three seasons. The Redbirds are also set to have one of the most experienced running back rooms in the FCS.

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

