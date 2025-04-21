North Dakota State Defensive Tackle Kody Huisman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
In another unexpected transfer portal decision, North Dakota State defensive tackle Kody Huisman has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Pete Nakos of On3, who also noted Huisman entered the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag.
Huisman put together the best season of his career in 2024, helping lead North Dakota State to the FCS national championship. He was an All-MVFC honorable mention after starting seven games, finishing the season with 37 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
He made a massive impact during North Dakota State's playoff run, highlighted by his spectacular performance against South Dakota State. He posted a season-high six tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, also forcing a key fumble that led to a touchdown drive.
In 45 career games, Huisman recorded 73 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Huisman is the third transfer portal loss for the Bison in the spring window. Running back CharMar Brown and linebacker Enock Sibomana entered the portal earlier this month.