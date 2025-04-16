North Dakota State Running Back CharMar Brown Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Nobody is safe from the transfer portal, including the defending FCS national champions.
North Dakota State running back CharMar Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3. The 5-foot-11, 218-pounder will have three years of eligibility remaining.
After redshirting in 2023, Brown had a breakout campaign for the Bison as a redshirt freshman. He won the Jerry Rice Award, given to the national freshman of the year at the FCS level. He was also named an FCS Freshman All-American.
In addition to his national awards, Brown earned second-team All-MVFC honors and was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team. He was also named the MVFC Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
In 16 games, Brown led the Bison with 1,181 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He helped lead the Bison to their 10th FCS national championship, rushing for 77 yards and one touchdown against Montana State in the national title game.
Brown led all freshmen in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. He also became the first Bison running back to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in seven years, which included four games with over 100 rushing yards.
Despite Brown's departure, the Bison will have plenty of experience in the running back room. Barika Kpeenu is expected to return after seeing action in all 16 games last season, rushing for 725 yards and seven touchdowns.