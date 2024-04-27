2024 NFL Draft: South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick Selected By Pittsburgh Steelers In Fourth Round
South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 309-pounder played in 70 career games for the Jackrabbits. He only allowed three sacks in over 3,400 career snaps. He set a school record with 57 consecutive starts from 2019-23.
McCormick is a four-time FCS All-American selection and earned consensus All-American honors in back-to-back seasons. He was also a four-time All-MVFC selection and was named the Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year. In 2020-21, McCormick earned HERO Sports Sophomore All-American honors.
McCormick is the 34th South Dakota State player to be selected in the NFL Draft. He is the sixth former Jackrabbit to be selected in the past seven seasons. He is also the first offensive lineman to be selected since 1995.
McCormick helped lead South Dakota State to back-to-back FCS National Championships. He is the third offensive lineman to be selected by Pittsburgh, joining Washington's Troy Fautanu and West Virginia's Zach Frazier.
